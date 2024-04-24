Odessa Launches Auto Finance Suite: Odessa Auto
Odessa
Equipment finance leader brings 26 years of innovation to auto finance, beginning with originations
Odessa’s deep asset finance experience enables the company to offer state-of-the-art auto origination technology on Day 1.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captives, banks and fincos have an exciting new option for auto finance platforms: Odessa Auto. Bringing its 26 years of experience as a leading provider of asset finance technology solutions to the auto industry, Odessa has launched an originations platform — the first part of a full-service end-to-end auto finance suite. Odessa Auto tailors the company’s breadth of finance, leasing, and as-a-service usage solutions for the auto finance industry.
— Odessa Executive VP of Auto Finance Robert Johnson
Because of Odessa’s long experience at the forefront of equipment leasing, the company has many more financial products to offer to an automotive industry looking to expand beyond traditional loans and leases. Its multi-asset, multi-product platform lends itself perfectly to support traditional auto finance and alternative lending structures such as usage-based lending, subscriptions, fleet, as a service, fractional ownership and more.
“Odessa’s deep asset finance experience enables the company to offer state-of-the-art auto origination technology on Day 1,” said Odessa Executive VP of Auto Finance Robert Johnson, a respected auto-finance veteran. “Moreover, the easily configurable platform enables lenders of all sizes to meet their origination needs without custom development.”
Beginning with originations, Odessa Auto will provide a flexible, agile, componentized experience that gives its partners a competitive edge — and the tools needed to capitalize on market shifts to maintain that edge.
“Powered by an open API framework, process automation, and no-code architecture, Odessa Auto puts control of the platform right where it should be: in the hands of its clients,” said Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein. “We’re pleased to bring these capabilities to auto finance just as the market has begun to demand this level of data intelligence and asset-based functionality.”
For more information, visit
https://www.odessainc.com/auto-finance-news.
About Odessa
Odessa is a software company exclusively focused on the lending and leasing industry and the developers of the #1 platform dedicated to asset finance. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, Odessa’s leasing solutions and a workforce of 1,000+ power a diverse customer base of asset finance companies globally. Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan origination and portfolio management. The Odessa Platform further provides rich feature sets, including low-code development, test automation, reporting, and business intelligence to ensure organizations can more effectively align business and IT objectives. To learn more, visit https://www.odessainc.com.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
email us here