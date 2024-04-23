Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,017 in the last 365 days.

Air Quality Offices Moving April 19-23

The DNR’s Air Quality Bureau is moving from the Wallace Building to a new office at 6200 Park Ave, Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50321. The last day in the Wallace Building will be April 18. The first day in the Park Ave office is scheduled to be April 24. Staff will work remotely during the move.

Mail should be addressed to the new address beginning May 1. Staff phone numbers and emails will remain the same after the move. The toll-free permitting hotline, 877-AIR-IOWA, will not change. The Air Quality fax number, 515-725-9501, has been discontinued. Please direct faxes to the main DNR fax number 515-725-8201. Air Quality Bureau staff contact information is available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/DNR-Staff-Offices/Air-Quality-Staff.

You just read:

Air Quality Offices Moving April 19-23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more