VetStem Cell Therapy Helps Dog Recover from Cruciate Ligament Injury

Lucy

Lucy, a Golden Retriever, received VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with surgery for an injured cruciate ligament.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucy, an active Golden Retriever, was five years old when she injured her left knee and began limping. After several vet visits and medication, Lucy was taken to a board-certified veterinary surgeon, Dr. Kim Carlson of Lenity Vet Specialists and Emergency Care. Dr. Carlson diagnosed Lucy with a torn cruciate ligament and recommended surgery in conjunction with VetStem Cell Therapy.

Unfortunately, cruciate ligament rupture is one of the most common reasons for hind limb lameness, pain, and subsequent knee arthritis in dogs. While surgery will help to stabilize the knee joint, it cannot completely restore normal joint anatomy and function, and all dogs will develop some degree of arthritis as a result of the injury.

VetStem Cell Therapy has been successfully used in thousands of animals for the treatment of arthritis. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. Though VetStem Cell Therapy will not cure arthritis, it can help to slow progression of the disease and reduce symptoms, thereby improving quality of life.

Dr. Carlson has been utilizing VetStem Cell Therapy since 2007 and has provided this service to over 300 patients. When used in conjunction with surgery, VetStem Cell Therapy can improve and expedite healing while reducing inflammation, pain, and the formation of scar tissue. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Carlson collected a sample of fat tissue from Lucy’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was shipped to the VetStem laboratory where technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Two doses were prepared and shipped to Dr. Carlson for injection and the rest of Lucy’s cells were put into cryopreservation for potential future use. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Lucy received an injection of her own stem cells into her injured knee as well as an intravenous injection.

According to her owner, Lucy rebounded fantastically and healed quickly after her procedures. By the time she was cleared to resume full activity, Lucy was back to running and hiking. Her owner stated, “The vet thought the stem cells worked incredibly well with healing. Now almost a year later, she has no limp, no pain and able to do anything she wants. She is her happy, healthy self.”

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

