VetStem, Inc. Achieves Industry Leading Stem Cell Processing Milestone

Leading regenerative medicine company, VetStem, Inc., has processed over 16,000 patient samples resulting in over 38,000 stem cell treatments.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem, Inc., is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to advancing animal health. The company has successfully processed over 16,000 patient samples resulting in over 38,000 stem cell treatments for animals across the United States and Canada. As a pioneer in the field of regenerative veterinary medicine, the San Diego based company has been providing stem cell processing services for veterinarians and their patients for over 20 years.

VetStem's patented technology allows for the isolation and concentration of regenerative cells, providing veterinarians with a powerful tool to treat a variety of orthopedic and degenerative conditions in animals. VetStem Cell Therapy is primarily used for the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis as well as injured tendons and ligaments in dogs, cats, and horses. In addition to domestic animals, VetStem has worked with multiple exotic animal organizations to provide stem cell therapy for several exotic species. This latest milestone is a testament to the trust that veterinarians and pet owners place in VetStem's regenerative therapies.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone in our journey to advance animal health through regenerative medicine," said Dr. Bob Harman, CEO and Founder of VetStem. "The fact that over 16,000 patient samples have been processed speaks volumes about the impact our regenerative therapies are having on the lives of companion animals and the confidence that the veterinary community places in our technology."

As VetStem celebrates this achievement, the company remains committed to ongoing research and development to further expand the applications of regenerative medicine in both pets in people. In 2018, with nearly 15 years of experience and data, VetStem announced the formation of its human stem cell company, Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. (PSC). PSC quickly advanced to a Phase 2a clinical study in human knee arthritis followed by a Phase 1b intravenous clinical study of human mesenchymal stem cells (COVI-MSC™) for COVID-19 patients. PSC's rapid progress into clinical applications was facilitated by leveraging VetStem’s extensive database of disease treatments in animals, showcasing an innovative approach that holds promise for transformative developments in regenerative medicine for both humans and animals.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.