MPD Arrests Man for Retail Thefts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Second Districts announce a man has been arrested for multiple retail thefts.

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at approximately 10:36 a.m., First District officers observed the suspect take an item of merchandise from an establishment located in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect was subsequently arrested by officers.

28-year-old Bernard Rogers, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Theft Two.

CCN: 24057502

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Rogers was additionally charged with the below retail theft offenses targeting Sephora Stores:

Theft Two: Saturday, April 6, 2024, at approximately 1:06 p.m., in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24051358

Theft Two: Monday, April 8, 2024, at approximately 10:57 a.m., in the 300 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24052333

Theft One: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 12:21 p.m., at approximately 300 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24053593

Theft Two: Thursday, April 11, 2024, at approximately 12:59 p.m., in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24054218

Theft One: Saturday, April 13, 2024, at approximately 11:08 a.m., in the 300 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24055357

These cases remain under investigation.

