Updated with Additional Offense** MPD Searching for Convenience Store Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the community’s help to locate a robbery suspect targeting convenience stores.

On April 18, 2024, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest and sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher at an employee before stealing money from the cash register and fleeing. CCN: 24057996

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Previously, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at approximately 12:46 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 5200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast, and began spraying a fire extinguisher at the victims. The suspect took the cash register drawer and fled the scene. CCN: 24057362

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/L1LPUGEp1Ek