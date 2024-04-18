SA labour market remains strong

Release date: 18/04/24

Almost 40,000 more South Australians have a job now than at the time of the state election.

South Australia’s unemployment rate for March was 3.9 per cent, a rise of 0.6 percentage points on the previous month, but still the equal third lowest result since monthly records began.

Labour Force figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics today show there are now 939,200 people in work - 39,000 more than February 2022. There are almost 9,000 fewer people unemployed now, compared to then.

Nationally, the unemployment rate is 3.8 per cent.

According to the ABS, there are 25,900 job vacancies in South Australia. We are the only jurisdiction to record growth through the year in job vacancies, up by 13 per cent.

Nationally, job vacancies fell by 18 per cent.

Youth unemployment is also down to 9.3 per cent, more than 3 percentage points lower than at the time of the state election (12.7 per cent).

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Last month, for the first time in history, South Australia had the best unemployment rate in the country.

At 3.9 percent it remains historically low, and over a full percentage point below what it was at the time of the state election.

It’s a great time to look for work, with almost 26,000 job vacancies in SA. Employers continue to cry out for workers across the board, showing our jobs market remains strong in the face of a softening national economy.