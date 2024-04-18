Largest Dairy Production Facility in Northeast Breaks Ground

Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The dairy industry is a critical part of New York State’s economy, so we are over the ‘mooo’-n about breaking ground on fairlife's new manufacturing facility, and welcome parent company Coca-Cola’s commitment to building jobs and opportunity here in Monroe County. Expanding production in New York will allow fairlife to take full advantage of our state's unmatched agribusiness resources, including a skilled, experienced talent pool, that will keep dairy aisles stocked and accelerate this company's continued success.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “We are always looking at the business development landscape throughout New York State to identify places where the Power Authority’s low-cost power can be most impactful. The nearly 8.5 megawatts of ReCharge NY power awarded to fairlife will help to ensure hundreds of jobs at the beverage manufacturer for years to come in Monroe County.”

Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “We’re so excited to officially welcome fairlife to our dairy community here in New York State. As our number one agricultural sector, dairy is a critical part of the fabric of our state and it’s wonderful to see innovative companies such as fairlife recognize this and join our investment in New York dairy. Fairlife's new Webster location will be so impactful to our upstate dairy farms in the coming years, with 250 jobs created and an expanded market for our fresh, nutritious New York milk. We thank Governor Hochul and our state and local partners for their work in bringing this project to fruition and look forward to raising a glass of New York fairlife milk in celebration!”

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, "Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, New York continues to make water infrastructure investment a top priority throughout the State. The $20 million grant for the Town of Webster is the difference between a well-intended plan and actual shovels in the ground on a project that will help the Town meet its critical wastewater infrastructure needs and lay the foundation for future growth and development.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “As a state representative of Webster, I look forward to welcoming fairlife to the Greater Rochester area. Fairlife’s decision to build this facility in our community speaks to the quality of New York’s dairy industry, as well as our robust local workforce. I remain committed to creating a community that is both welcoming to new and growing businesses and supports living wage jobs through our local labor workforce.”

Assemblymember Brian Manktelow said, “I am happy to welcome fairlife to the 130th Assembly District and thank them for making our community their new home. As a farmer myself, I know the ripple effect that establishing this facility will have on our dairy industry. Not only will it create hundreds of new jobs in Webster, it will also ensure that the dairy farms across our region and the hundreds of people they employ will be able to continue and grow. Today marks a new hope for family farms across our region who will be imperative in supporting Fairlife and supplying them their 5 million pounds of locally sourced milk which will be process here every day.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “We proudly welcome fairlife’s new facility — the largest dairy processing plant in the Northeast — to Webster. Building on our rich heritage from the flour mills of the 19th century to the high-tech industries of today, this plant marks a significant step in our continuing journey of economic innovation and sustainability. fairlife’s investment in our community not only brings new jobs but also reinforces Monroe County’s role as a leader in the modern food and beverage industry. Thank you to fairlife and parent company Coca-Cola for recognizing Monroe County is the right location for their flagship Northeast facility. Thank you also to Empire State Development and Gov. Kathy Hochul for their unwavering commitment to economic development that fosters new opportunities for growth and prosperity throughout New York state.”

Town of Webster Supervisor Tom Flaherty said, “The Town of Webster is proud to officially welcome the Coca-Cola Company and fairlife to our community. This facility represents our commitment to progress, coupled with a strong connection to Webster's agricultural roots. With a $650 million investment in our area and the creation of an anticipated 250 local jobs, we look forward to witnessing the economic growth fairlife will bring to the area and the substantial impact on residents and families in the Webster community and beyond. As we prepare for a facility of this magnitude, the Town of Webster is making substantial updates to wastewater treatment infrastructure. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for their partnership and support through $20 million in grant funding for this project.”

CEO of RG&E Parent Company Avangrid Pedro Azagra said, “Supporting the development of the communities we serve continues to be a priority for Rochester Gas and Electric and Avangrid. We are excited to join Governor Hochul, the Coca-Cola Company, fairlife and our partners in the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of this economic driver and job creator for Monroe County.”

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO and Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chair Bob Duffy said, "We are thrilled that Greater Rochester was selected in this highly competitive process to host the fairlife production facility. This decision speaks volumes about our region's strengths, including our skilled workforce, innovative dairy community, supportive business environment, and collective efforts in showcasing what makes Monroe County an ideal destination for major investments. We extend our sincerest gratitude to Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, and The Coca-Cola Company for their vision and partnership in bringing this project to fruition and look forward to continued collaboration.”

President and CEO Greater Rochester Enterprise Matt Hurlbutt said, “Abundant quality milk supply, highly skilled engineering talent, and a welcoming community with a history of product innovation are a few essential assets that prompted The Coca-Cola Company to select the Greater Rochester, NY region as the site of fairlife's first northeast U.S. facility. Long after the initial announcement, Greater Rochester Enterprise continues to support fairlife, facilitating connections between the company's leaders and key regional stakeholders from business, community, and academia. This collaborative effort aims to pave the way for a successful launch and further strengthen the ties between fairlife, the community and the Greater Rochester, NY region's thriving food and beverage manufacturing sector.”

