Updated with Additional Photos: MPD Seeks Suspects in Navy Yard Retail Theft

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are asking for the community’s assistance to identify suspects who stole from a CVS and assaulted a security guard in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the suspects were inside a CVS and took items without paying. When they were confronted by a security guard one of the suspects threw a bottle, missing the security guard.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24057449

###