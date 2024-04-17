St. Johnsbury Barracks // DUI / Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 24A4002804
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/14/2024 1414 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bible Hill Rd and US RT 5, Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Natalie Woodward
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of an altercation that took place at the intersection of Bible Hill Rd and US RT 5 in Newbury. Investigation revealed Natalie Woodward approached a vehicle pulled over on the side of Bible Hill Rd and displayed tumultuous and threatening behavior on a public highway. Woodward was later located driving on US RT 5 and displayed signs of intoxication. Woodward was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear for the above charges in Orange County.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/8/24 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.