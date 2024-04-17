Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,416 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks // DUI / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4002804

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 04/14/2024 1414 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bible Hill Rd and US RT 5, Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence, Disorderly Conduct


ACCUSED: Natalie Woodward                                                

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT




SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of an altercation that took place at the intersection of Bible Hill Rd and US RT 5 in Newbury.  Investigation revealed Natalie Woodward approached a vehicle pulled over on the side of Bible Hill Rd and displayed tumultuous and threatening behavior on a public highway.  Woodward was later located driving on US RT 5 and displayed signs of intoxication.  Woodward was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks for processing.  She was later released with a citation to appear for the above charges in Orange County.  



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/8/24 0830 hours            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks // DUI / Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more