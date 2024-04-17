St. Johnsbury Barracks // DUI / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002804

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 04/14/2024 1414 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bible Hill Rd and US RT 5, Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence, Disorderly Conduct





ACCUSED: Natalie Woodward

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT













SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of an altercation that took place at the intersection of Bible Hill Rd and US RT 5 in Newbury. Investigation revealed Natalie Woodward approached a vehicle pulled over on the side of Bible Hill Rd and displayed tumultuous and threatening behavior on a public highway. Woodward was later located driving on US RT 5 and displayed signs of intoxication. Woodward was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear for the above charges in Orange County.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/8/24 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



