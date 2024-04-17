Recognizing Investment in Historic Preservation

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 11 projects have been recognized as a part of the 2024 New York State Historic Preservation Awards. Projects highlighted at this year's awards include an ambitious neighborhood rehabilitation effort in Newburgh, the restoration of an iconic candy shop in Buffalo, and the scholarship and preservation of Puerto Rican casitas in New York City.

“Historic preservation projects take an immense amount of time, resources, and dedication,” Governor Hochul said. “From Buffalo to New York City, the 11 projects we’re honoring this year all symbolize critical parts of our storied history in New York State. I applaud this year’s recipients for their efforts to invest in our state’s remarkable historic resources and preserve these stories for generations to come.”

Created in 1980, the New York State Historic Preservation Awards are presented by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources.

A new award category this year is the Joan K. Davidson Award. As Commissioner of New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation from 1993 to 1995, Chair of the New York State Council on the Arts from 1974 to 1977, and President of the J. M. Kaplan Fund from 1977 to 1993, Joan K. Davidson (1927-2023) was a visionary leader who was dedicated to the betterment of natural and built environments from cities to rural towns and villages throughout New York State. She believed that the most successful historic preservation projects begin at the grassroots level when dedicated individuals work together to ensure the future of irreplaceable community assets and tangible links to our shared past.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “We are proud to work with people and communities throughout New York State on thousands of preservation projects each year. We are energized by the passion people bring to their projects and the inspiration they instill in others to be creative, be resourceful, and to be forward-thinking. Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the individuals and groups working to show that preservation can be a transformative investment for communities all over New York State.”

Grandson of Joan K. Davidson Benjamin Davidson said, “Joan tirelessly pursued the advancement and propagation of the cause of historic preservation, not merely out of an antiquarian sense of abstract obligation, but because she truly believed that a beautiful and well-constructed environment, urban or rural, makes us better citizens and better people. She regularly called for preservation advocates to do all they could to shake off the ‘white glove’ perceptions by championing projects that had a direct impact on communal quality of life and which resurrected and preserved buildings of significance. This award, dedicated to her memory and in her honor, is to be given to preservationists whose projects meet these lofty goals.”

This year's 2024 New York State Historic Preservation Awards recipients are :

6967 Fillmore Avenue, Hamlet of Silver Lake, Wyoming County

Excellence in Historic Preservation Stewardship

The house at 6967 Fillmore Avenue is recognized for Excellence in Historic Preservation Stewardship. The 1878 cottage, originally designed as seasonal lodging for a Methodist campground in the hamlet of Silver Lake, has been carefully rehabilitated by owner Bradley Huber utilizing the federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credit program. The project is a point of pride for the neighborhood and has been featured for its preservation work in national media outlets.

Bent’s Opera House, Village of Medina, Orleans County

Joan K. Davidson Award

The Bent’s Opera House is the inaugural recipient of the Joan K. Davidson Award. The Civil War era opera house is one of the oldest surviving opera houses in the country. Listed as one of the Preservation League of New York State’s “Seven to Save” in 2012 due to its threatened condition, the previously vacant building has been restored utilizing the state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credit program and now features a restaurant, boutique hotel, and special event space.

East End II, City of Newburgh, Orange County

Excellence in Nonprofit Achievement

East End II is recognized for Excellence in Nonprofit Achievement. East End II was an over $30 million scattered-site, multi-year initiative by the nonprofit organization RUPCO, which utilized state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits, affordable housing credits, and LEED certification to rehabilitate and construct over 60 mixed-income homes in Newburgh. In addition to development of housing, a former Methodist church was adaptively reused to create commercial, social, and educational space within the neighborhood.

Grave Stone Matters, Village of Hoosick Falls, Rensselaer County

Outstanding Contributions to Historic Preservation

Grave Stone Matters is recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Historic Preservation. Owner and stone conservator Joseph Ferrannini has spent over sixteen years working to preserve thousands of gravestones and monuments in New York State and throughout the country through his hands-on repair work and special training workshops. He is motivated by the most challenging projects and his passion for this work is building a new generation of hands-on preservationists.

Hotel Chelsea, New York City, New York

Excellence in Historic Building Preservation, Rehabilitation, or Restoration

The Hotel Chelsea is recognized for Excellence in Historic Building Preservation, Rehabilitation, or Restoration. Brimming with New York City history and connected to generations of prominent artists, novelists, and musicians, the 1884 Victorian Gothic building has been rehabilitated through significant investment, which included use of federal historic rehabilitation tax credits. Original features have been carefully restored and the hotel now includes boutique suites, a re-opened restaurant, special event spaces, and rent-controlled apartments for long-time residents.

James H. Case III and Laura Rockefeller Case House, Hamlet of Van Hornesville, Herkimer County

Excellence in Historic Preservation Stewardship

The James H. Case III and Laura Rockefeller Case House is recognized for Excellence in Historic Preservation Stewardship. The house, constructed 1962-1964, received acclaim for its Mid-Century Modern architectural design by both House Beautiful magazine and Architectural Record. The house is notable for its prominent rooflines, geometric shapes, vertical redwood siding, and open floor plan. Current owners Max Bleiler and Doreen DeNicola utilized the state historic homeownership tax credit program to stabilize the structure – which suffered from decades of neglect – and preserved its prominent and character-defining architectural features.

Lustron House Westchester Deluxe Model M02 #01310, Town of Eden, Erie County

Excellence in Historic Preservation Stewardship

The Lustron House Westchester Deluxe Model M02 #01310 is recognized for Excellence in Historic Preservation Stewardship. Originally erected in 1949 on a lot in Westfield, Chautauqua County, by 2015 the house was threatened by demolition or drastic alterations. Joyce Scheetz purchased the house and over the next several years- with a copy of an original Lustron Erection Manual as her guide- she carefully dismantled the house to move it and rebuild it on a new foundation in Eden. She shared her process through her blog “Lustron or Bust” and in 2023 the house was added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

New York City School Construction Authority, All New York City Boroughs

Excellence in Government Achievement

The New York City School Construction Authority is recognized for Excellence in Government Achievement. The School Construction Authority oversees the building stock of the largest school district in the nation, with over 1,500 buildings serving 1.1 million students throughout the five boroughs of New York City. The Authority has shown energy, optimism, and commitment to their historic resources through proactive planning, sensitive rehabilitation projects, and creative solutions to modernize facilities to meet the growing needs of students and educators.

Parkside Candy, City of Buffalo, Erie County

Excellence in Historic Building Preservation, Rehabilitation, or Restoration

Parkside Candy is recognized for Excellence in Historic Building Preservation, Rehabilitation, or Restoration. Originally built in 1927, this National Register-listed historic candy shop has been a neighborhood staple for generations. The project utilized state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits to restore many of its 1920s decorative features, as well as its still-active factory, garage, and residential spaces.

Puerto Rican Casitas of New York City Multiple Property Nomination and Casita Rincón Criollo National Register Nomination, New York City, New York County and Bronx County

Excellence in Historic Preservation Documentation

The Puerto Rican Casitas of New York City Multiple Property Nomination and Casita Rincón Criollo National Register Nomination are recognized for Excellence in Historic Preservation Documentation. This multiple property nomination shows exemplary depth and scholarship for a rare and fragile property type associated with Puerto Rican immigrant culture in New York City between the 1970s and late 1990s. The project was supported by an Underrepresented Communities Grant from the National Park Service and prepared by City Lore, a nonprofit cultural heritage organization serving New York City.

Victory Lofts / Endicott Johnson Victory Shoe Factory, Johnson City, Broome County

Excellence in Historic Building Preservation, Rehabilitation, or Restoration

The Victory Lofts/ Endicott Johnson Victory Shoe Factory is recognized for Excellence in Historic Building Preservation, Rehabilitation, or Restoration. Built between 1918 and 1921, the factory was one of the world’s largest manufactures of shoes and, at its height, employed 2,000 workers who produced 22,000 shoes a day. It was vacant for over forty years. Paulus Development, utilizing the state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credit program, has transformed the iconic factory building to house over 150 market-rate apartments, plus commercial space.

The mission of the New York State Division for Historic Preservation (DHP) is to create meaningful connections to the dynamic history of the state for all residents and visitors and the Division is committed to protecting historic and cultural resources. Part of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the DHP strives to raise awareness of the value of historic places for future generations and to expand the complex narratives in order to tell a more complete story that represents the diversity of the state's people, both past and present. Learn more about the full scope of the Division's work online.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which saw a record 84 million visits in 2023.