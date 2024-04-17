DSS, DAODAS Launch New Public Campaign Highlighting Risks of Drinking While Pregnant

DSS, DAODAS Launch New Public Campaign Highlighting Risks of Drinking While Pregnant

April 17, 2024 - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) and the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) have collaborated on a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign aimed at raising awareness about the risks of drinking alcohol during pregnancy and the potential consequences for unborn babies, including Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs).

The PSA is part of the "Don't Risk It" campaign, an ongoing initiative between DSS and DAODAS that emphasizes the critical message that abstaining from alcohol during pregnancy is essential for the health and well-being of both mother and child. The animated PSA seeks to educate and empower expectant mothers, families, and communities to make informed choices and prioritize the health of future generations.

"DSS and DAODAS recognize the profound impact that FASDs can have on individuals and families," said SCDSS State Director Michael Leach. "By launching this PSA, we aim to spread awareness about the risks of drinking alcohol while pregnant while encouraging expectant mothers to make informed decisions that safeguard the health and future of their children."

“It is so important that the ‘Don’t Risk It’ campaign brings awareness to the full spectrum of disorders that are often not recognized as alcohol-related,” said DAODAS Director Sara Goldsby. “As more people learn about the signs of FASDs – and that these conditions can cause a lifetime of mental and behavioral problems – there will be more understanding that no amount of alcohol is safe at any time during pregnancy.”

The PSA can be found on the SCDSS website and YouTube channel. It will also run across broadcast television, digital and social media platforms to maximize reach and engagement.

For more information about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and resources for prevention and support in South Carolina, visit DontRiskItSC.com.

