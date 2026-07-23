DSS Issues Reminder on Child Abuse and Neglect Registry Process

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Office of Communication & External Affairs

803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

DSS Issues Reminder on Child Abuse and Neglect Registry Process

Columbia- July 23, 2026: The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is reminding individuals and organizations about the Child Abuse and Neglect Registry and Database and how to perform a check of the Registry using the online portal on the agency’s website.

It serves as a critical protection tool for children by allowing agencies, employers, childcare programs, and charter schools to verify whether an individual’s background before they are hired or serve in a volunteer role that interacts with children.

With the enactment of Act 123 of 2026 (S.454), public charter schools in South Carolina are now required to perform a Child Abuse and Neglect Registry criminal history record check all school personnel, governing board of directors, volunteers, and other individuals who regularly come into contact with students, as defined in S.C. Code of Laws 59-19-117.

In order to assist public charter schools with this new requirement, DSS has created a guide about this database and how to use it.

Requests are completed electronically through the Central Registry and Database Portal. After initiating a request, the requestor receives an email from DONOTREPLY@DSS.SC.GOV containing a secure link for entering required information and providing consent. If a fee applies, payment is processed through SC.GOV, and the request is not officially submitted until the requestor returns to the portal and completes the submission. Results are delivered either by email or mail, depending on the method selected.

Click here for a step-by-step informational guide explaining the full process to complete a check of the Registry. Additional questions related to public adoptions, foster homes, or name changes may be directed to CentralRegistryInfo@dss.sc.gov. Child care providers may call 803-898-9020 for support. When seeking help, individuals should include identifying details such as the requestor’s name, submission date, and request type to ensure timely assistance.

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