SC DSS Honors 2026 July Employees of the Month

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SC DSS Honors 2026 July Employees of the Month

July 23, 2026 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage, and Compassion.

The six most recently selected were: Damien Massey, Child Welfare Services, Dorchester County; Diane Redmond, Accountability Data & Research, State Office; LaToshia Spann, Child Support Services Division, Ree Dee Region; Rebecca Blackwell, Office of General Counsel, State Office; and Paris Carr, Finance, State Office.

Not pictured: Keviyana Jones

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write-up displayed at the State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

From left, Damien Massey, Diane Redmond, LaToshia Spann, Rebecca Blackwell, and Paris Carr gathered at the State Office for lunch with State Director Tony Catone on Thursday, July 23, 2026.