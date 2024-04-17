Bombora Founder and CEO Moves to Executive Chairmanship, President Becomes New CEO
Founder Erik Matlick brought in Mark Connon for this purpose nearly a year ago, says “It’s time”
This is a pivotal moment for Bombora, as we expand our offerings to address an even larger addressable market.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having created and grown Bombora to be the leading B2B intent data provider, Bombora Founder and CEO Erik Matlick is handing the reins to President Mark Connon, an ad-tech veteran who will now serve as CEO.
— Bombora Founder and CEO Erik Matlick
Becoming executive chairman today enables Matlick to remain close to the company while flexing his entrepreneurial spirit. Prior to Bombora, Matlick was founder and CEO of several advertising technology companies including Madison Logic, which he sold to Clarion Capital. Connon, who has a long track record of growing ad-tech and data businesses, was Chief Operating Officer at Tapad when Experian acquired that company in 2020, and became General Manager of Tapad and Executive VP of Product and Marketing for Experian Marketing Services before joining Bombora as President in May of 2023.
“This is a pivotal moment for Bombora, as we expand our offerings to address an even larger addressable market,” said Matlick. “I'm fortunate to be able to hand the baton to someone with Mark's extensive track record of success operating and growing companies like Bombora. That’s why I brought him onboard nearly a year ago. The role of executive chair brings me back to my roots, enabling me to stay close to the company as I explore new market opportunities for Bombora and its industry-leading data.”
Bombora’s AI-powered Company Surge Intent signals rely on consented data from visitors to the more than 5,000 firms in its unique data co-op, including publishers, marketers, agencies, technology providers, research firms and events companies.
With hundreds of enterprise-level customers, including channel partners representing over 7,000 companies, Bombora continues to build to its goal of providing ubiquitous access to its B2B Intent data to drive growth across all aspects of its customers’ businesses. Coupled with its relationships with leading agencies and growing arsenal of brands that use Bombora’s data for advertising to complement their sales use cases, Bombora is uniquely positioned to find in-market buyers throughout the buying journey.
“As more and more companies discover the value of B2B Intent data, we have positioned Bombora well for continued growth,” said Connon. “Erik and I have worked hard since my arrival to prepare the company and the marketplace for this transition, and we look forward to working together to lead the company to new heights.”
This news appeared first in MediaPost --
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/395293/founders-step-down-and-up-email-vendors-experienc.html -- and on Adweek Wire:
https://www.adweek.com/adweek-wire/bombora-founder-and-ceo-moves-to-executive-chairmanship-president-becomes-new-ceo/
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
