Learn about mussels at April 23 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fresh-water mussels are a fascinating and beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoor world.

People can learn more about these interesting organisms at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Missouri Mussels.” This online program will be from 3-4 p.m. April 23 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program will not be recorded. People can register at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199130

At this program, MDC Naturalist Sam Grove will talk about the species of freshwater mussels that can be found in Missouri. She will discuss their unique lifestyles – many of which involve connecting with a “host” fish to complete their reproductive cycles. She will also discuss benefits mussels provide to humans through their filter feeding that keeps water clean and how the populations of many Missouri mussel species are declining due to water quality issues. This program is for all ages.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.