Border Patrol agents arrest migrants at Laredo Sector
LAREDO, Texas –Border Patrol agents arrested five migrants in Zapata,Texas.
On April 13 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Zapata agents apprehended five individuals near Hwy 496. After transporting the individuals to Zapata station, it was revealed one non-citizen, identified as Justino Alonso-Hernandez, is currently a subject of interest in an ongoing Texas Rangers murder investigation.
Alonso-Hernandez will be prosecuted for an immigration violation, after which the Texas Rangers will continue their investigation into Alonso-Hernandez.
