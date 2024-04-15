Submit Release
Border Patrol agents arrest migrants at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas –Border Patrol agents arrested five migrants in Zapata,Texas.

On April 13 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Zapata agents apprehended five individuals near Hwy 496. After transporting the individuals to Zapata station, it was revealed one non-citizen, identified as Justino Alonso-Hernandez, is currently a subject of interest in an ongoing Texas Rangers murder investigation.

Alonso-Hernandez will be prosecuted for an immigration violation, after which the Texas Rangers will continue their investigation into Alonso-Hernandez.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.

