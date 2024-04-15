FW: Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1002586

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Acevedo                          

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/15/24 - 10:03 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 103, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Ronald Kelley                                              

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Turner Falls, MA.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/15/25, at approximately 10:03 AM, a Trooper from the Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop due to a motor vehicle moving violation. The operator was identified as Ronald Kelley of Turner Falls, MA. The Trooper observed signs of impairment and Kelley refused to do Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Kelley was subsequently taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI Drugs. Kelley was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Kelley was released on a citation to appear in front of Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 06/04/24, at 8:30 AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 4th, 2024 - 8:30 AM.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

