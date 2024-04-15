Saskatchewan Declares Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

CANADA, April 15 - Released on April 15, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is proclaiming April 14-20, 2024, as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. It is a week to celebrate and recognize the hard work and dedication of 9-1-1 call takers, dispatchers and technicians in the province.

"Telecommunicators are a critical first point of contact for assistance in emergency situations," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "They work tirelessly behind the scenes to help connect Saskatchewan residents with police, fire and emergency medical services. We are grateful and appreciative of their vital role in protecting the people of this province."

This week is a way to recognize and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.

In Saskatchewan, 9-1-1 calls are taken by highly trained professional staff in Regina, Saskatoon and near Prince Albert. These telecommunicators received over 619,000 calls in 2023.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) provides monitoring and dispatching services across the province. SPSA works with volunteer and professional first responders, as well as provincial and municipal government ministries and agencies, to support public safety, protection and enforcement.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators week is observed annually during the second full week of April.

