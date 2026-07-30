Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update July 2026 Edition

CANADA, July 30 - Released on July 30, 2026

The Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update (MCU) highlights a selection of infrastructure projects underway across the province. The series provides an inside look at work in progress, the collaboration involved and the benefits these projects deliver for Saskatchewan people and communities.

Select construction projects have reached substantial completion, including the installation of a solar photovoltaic system on the CBC Building in Regina and change room retrofits at Saskatchewan Polytechnic (Regina Campus), which included replacing change room and shower doors.

"Construction projects across Saskatchewan continue to advance, supporting the infrastructure and services that communities rely on every day," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "Through these monthly updates, we are keeping residents informed as work progresses on infrastructure projects that will serve Saskatchewan people for many years to come."

The June edition of the Saskatchewan MCU spotlighted two infrastructure projects: construction of the misiwe-kisik | One Sky School in Saskatoon and the Equipment Storage Building project in Lumsden.

This month, the series focuses on construction progress at:

Grenfell Long-Term Care Home (LTC) Project; and

Regina Correctional Centre Building Rehabilitation Project.

Grenfell LTC Project

Construction continues on the new Grenfell LTC, a modern facility that will provide residents with a safe, comfortable environment designed to meet current long-term care standards. The facility is located at the corner of Alberta Avenue and Qu'Appelle Street in the northeast corner of the town of Grenfell.

"It is exciting to see the continued progress on the new Grenfell Long-Term Care facility, which will provide residents with access to high-quality care in a modern environment designed to meet today's long-term care standards," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "This project reflects our commitment to ensuring Saskatchewan residents can access the care and support they need closer to home. "I want to thank the Grenfell and District Health Foundation, the Town of Grenfell and the surrounding rural municipalities for their partnership and ongoing commitment to making this project a reality."

The project reached 25 per cent construction completion in May 2026. Since then, crews have advanced wood framing, which is now nearing completion, and have installed roof trusses. The foundation and site utility installations are complete, while ongoing site servicing and rough grading continue during the 2026 construction season.

"The Grenfell Long-Term Care Home represents an important investment in the future of health care in Saskatchewan - a province that has been home to PCL for 120 years. Our team is proud to be working alongside SaskBuilds and Procurement, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, and the project team to bring this facility to life," PCL Construction District Manager Mike Zurowski said. "Construction is progressing as planned, currently 45% complete, starting exterior finishes and finalizing the interior layout. We remain focused on delivering a high-quality facility that will provide residents the dignity, comfort, and safety they deserve for generations to come."

Onsite work, led by PCL Construction Management Inc., began in July 2025 and substantial completion is anticipated by Spring 2027.

Regina Correctional Centre Building Rehabilitation Project

The Regina Correctional Centre Building Rehabilitation Project is a significant investment in renewing critical infrastructure and extending the service life of one of Saskatchewan's correctional facilities.

The project includes major upgrades to the building envelope, including concrete and structural repair, new window units and roofing systems, along with upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and mechanical and electrical equipment. The rehabilitation also supports compliance with current codes and standards while improving overall facility performance, long-term sustainability and reliability.

"The Regina Correctional Centre plays a vital role in Saskatchewan's correctional infrastructure system," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "This rehabilitation project will strengthen the long-term integrity and reliability of the facility, supporting the important work of our correctional staff. This investment also ensures we continue to provide safe and secure correctional services that provide opportunities for rehabilitation for offenders, leading to safer communities throughout the province."

The work is broken into a multi-phase project with current construction activities to complete the roof replacement, structural steel and concrete repairs, parapet reconstruction and HVAC and mechanical system modernization.

"Quorex Construction Services Ltd. is proud to partner with SaskBuilds and Procurement, and the Strategic Prairie Regional Alliance (SPRA) on the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre Building Rehabilitation Project. We value the opportunity to work alongside the owners and consulting group, where strong collaboration, shared expertise and a commitment to excellence continue to move this important project forward. As a complex, multi-year rehabilitation project, achieving positive results relies on careful planning, open communication and the dedication of all those involved. We look forward to continuing our work in the years ahead and building on the partnerships that make this project possible."

Construction for the Regina Correctional Centre project started in April 2025. Safe, secure and effective operations will continue throughout construction.

Did you know:

The new 3,150-square-metre Grenfell LTC will include 33 private resident rooms, common living and dining areas, a commercial kitchen and enhanced support spaces.

The Regina Correctional Centre rehabilitation project requires construction activities to be coordinated around 24-hour operations while maintaining the safety and security of staff, offenders and visitors.

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget delivers a capital budget in Saskatchewan of $4.3 billion, one of the largest total capital budgets in Saskatchewan's history.

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