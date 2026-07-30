Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Delivers More Than $1.6 Million In Grants to Saskatchewan Communities

CANADA, July 30 - Released on July 30, 2026

67 new projects will improve traffic and pedestrian safety.

Speed safety signs in Avonlea, accessible sidewalk crossings in Carrot River and a traffic safety initiative at Cumberland House Cree Nation are just a few of the road safety enhancements that will be delivered over the next year using funding from the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund's latest rounds of grants.

67 projects in 66 Saskatchewan communities will receive grants, totalling $1,679,635. Grants in this round range from $1,079 to $100,000.

"The Government of Saskatchewan and SGI are dedicated to making our roads safer for everyone," Minister Responsible for SGI Jeremy Harrison said. "With over $1.6 million in provincial grants, 66 municipalities and First Nations across Saskatchewan will be able to make important traffic safety improvements in their communities."

The full list of approved projects and grant amounts can be found on SGI's website.

Provincial Traffic Safety Fund grants are awarded to communities twice a year, using proceeds from photo speed enforcement. A total of $18.4 million has been awarded for 1,065 projects in Saskatchewan since the program was established in 2019.

Eligible projects must focus on one or more of these traffic safety priorities: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, occupant protection, intersection safety, aggressive driving, vulnerable road users or medically-at-risk drivers.

Applications are reviewed by a committee made up of representatives from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, the Prince Albert Grand Council, the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Highways and SGI.

Applications are now being accepted for the next round of funding. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30, 2026. For more information and for the full list of approved projects, visit SGI's website: https://sgi.sk.ca/community-grants-programs.

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