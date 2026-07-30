SIRT Investigating Use of Force on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation

CANADA, July 30 - Released on July 30, 2026

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at approximately 1:04 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding a use of force incident that occurred during an arrest on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation on July 27, 2026. While the arrest did not result in serious injuries within the meaning of The Police Act, 1990, SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's public interest mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On July 27, at approximately 5:14 a.m., members of the Loon Lake RCMP arrived at a residence on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation while attempting to arrest an adult male on an outstanding warrant. At approximately 5:32 a.m., after prolonged discussions with the occupants of the residence, an adult male emerged from the residence and was arrested on the front step for outstanding warrants. At approximately 5:33 a.m., a second adult male emerged from the residence onto the front step and was also arrested on outstanding warrants. During the arrest of the second male, a physical altercation occurred on the front step between two members of the RCMP and a 40-year-old female occupant of the residence. The 40-year-old female left the porch and, at approximately 5:34 a.m., a second physical altercation occurred in the area between two vehicles parked outside the residence. During the second altercation, both physical force and a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) were used.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of four SIRT investigators was assigned to the investigation and has deployed to the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12(1)(a) of The Police Act, 1990. SIRT's investigation will examine the actions of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the woman's arrest. The RCMP will maintain responsibility for the investigation into the occupants of the residence and their actions. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

For updates on SIRT investigations, follow SIRT on X, formerly known as Twitter, at: https://x.com/SIRT_SK

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