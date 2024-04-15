Changes to the Midwifery Regulations

CANADA, April 15 - Released on April 15, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is strengthening the role of midwives in the province by making amendments to The Midwifery Regulations. These amendments support midwives to provide care to their full scope of practice.

The amendments - proposed by the Saskatchewan College of Midwives (SCM) - allow midwives to prescribe and administer appropriate drugs, order x-rays where clinically appropriate and conduct newborn hearing screenings.

“Our government is pleased to be ensuring midwives are providing the best patient care possible,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “These amendments allow midwives to provide a greater scope of services, allowing for timely and more accessible care for Saskatchewan residents.”

The regulatory change allow midwives to prescribe from a category of drugs, rather than from a specific list of drugs. Previously, when a new drug became available it would have to be added to the regulations before midwives could prescribe it. This change removes regulatory barriers to safe and appropriate patient care.

The SCM will require members to participate in necessary training and continually update competencies to ensure they are able to provide these expanded services. Midwives employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority will also be required to meet professional development, education and training as a requirement of employment.

“Providing women with choice in their reproductive health is important, and strengthening the role of midwives helps ensure women can make those choices with confidence,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. “Ensuring midwives can provide more fulsome care for women means greater access for those in communities across the province.”

In Saskatchewan, midwives work as specialists in uncomplicated pregnancy resulting in normal birth, including the assessment and monitoring of women and their babies during pregnancy, labour, birth and the postpartum period. Midwives in the province have special education and training and are registered and licensed by the SCM.

As part of the regulatory amendment process, the Ministry of Health consulted with key stakeholders, including the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan and the Midwives Association of Saskatchewan. These stakeholders are supportive of the new regulatory changes.

-30-

For more information, contact: