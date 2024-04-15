Survey Seeking Feedback on Accessibility of Government Facilities, Programs and Services

CANADA, April 15 - Released on April 15, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is inviting members of the public to fill out an accessibility survey from April 15 until May 10, 2024. The survey asks about accessibility barriers persons with disabilities may experience when they use government facilities, programs and services.

"I encourage all interested members of the public to provide their accessibility experiences when accessing Government of Saskatchewan services," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "We are seeking diverse perspectives to guide our work to develop government's accessibility plan."

Results from this survey will guide the development of the Government of Saskatchewan's accessibility plan. This work falls under requirements set by The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, which came into force on December 3, 2023. The purpose of the Act is to remove and prevent accessibility barriers that persons with disabilities experience.

The survey covers various potential accessibility barriers, such as physical access to buildings and user experience of online services. The online survey is available at https://accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca/accessibility-plan-survey-2024.

If you need assistance to complete the survey or require the survey in an alternate format, contact the Saskatchewan Accessibility Office at accessiblesk@gov.sk.ca

14th Floor, 1920 Broad Street

Regina, SK S4P 3V6

Toll-free: 1-877-915-7468

Phone: 306-787-7283

Email: accessiblesk@gov.sk.ca

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: MediaMSS@gov.sk.ca