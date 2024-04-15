$20 Million Mixed-Use Development Opens in Niagara Falls

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the ribbon cutting for The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls, part of a more than $20 million mixed-use development project. The seven-story, 120-room upscale hotel brand, which is located on Rainbow Boulevard, also includes three new residential guest houses on Buffalo Avenue. The hotel’s opening coincides with an exciting summer season planned at New York State Parks, Old Falls Street and across the region following the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024. The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls was developed by Plati Niagara Inc., which also owns a Wingate by Wyndham in Niagara Falls. See pictures of Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls here.

“Niagara Falls attracts millions from around the globe, making it one of New York’s most visited tourism destinations, and the historic city is gearing up for an exciting summer season,” Governor Hochul said. “With the new Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls now open, this world-class destination takes another step towards elevating the visitor experience and allowing the region to better showcase its natural beauty and all it has to offer."

Located at 311 Rainbow Boulevard in downtown Niagara Falls, the hotel is only two blocks from the world-famous Niagara Falls State Park, which welcomes nine million visitors annually. Guests are able to take advantage of popular attractions that allow visitors to get closer to the Falls, whether by descending into the Niagara Gorge at the Cave of the Winds or visiting the nearby Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant to see how the Falls serves as a hydroelectric power source. They can also stroll along Old Falls Street and Third Street to visit shops and restaurants. New York State is committed to maintaining Niagara Falls as a world-class tourism hub and gateway to New York State. With the construction of best-in-class accommodation amenities, the state’s efforts are making it easier for the region to showcase its beauty to visitors from all ends of the globe. Total hotel nights in downtown Niagara Falls saw a 14 percent increase from 2021 to 2023, while occupancy rates grew by 8 percent for the same time period.”

Plati Niagara Inc. Co-Owner Frank Strangio said, “We’re thrilled to open the doors of Cambria Niagara Falls and welcome guests to experience our blend of local charm and upscale amenities. As a family deeply rooted in the community, we take genuine pride in creating memorable experiences for each of our guests. This new venture represents our humble contribution to the vibrant Niagara Falls community, and we’re eager to share it with you.”

The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls features upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding area.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Bar and restaurant featuring freshly made food, local craft beers on tap, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

This project also adds three guest houses that complement the historic character of Buffalo Avenue’s Heritage District. USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN), a subsidiary of Empire State Development (ESD), is facilitating projects that preserve and/or involve sensitive infill development along Buffalo Avenue, situated on the upper Niagara River near the “Riverway” portion of the State Park. The guest houses reestablish a residential block of Buffalo Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, where previously only a single residential structure remained. The units are also located across from 305 Buffalo Avenue, a parcel that New York State purchased as part of its Strategic Land Acquisition Program, and on which a new trail/stairway connection to the Riverway was opened in spring 2021.

USAN committed $1.7 million to this project, contingent on USAN Board of Directors approval after completion of the project.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The new Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls, developed by the Strangio family, will welcome visitors from around the world to an iconic natural wonder, while reinvigorating a critical stretch of the historic Buffalo Avenue residential district. Projects like this help to fulfill the need for additional quality downtown lodging, create new jobs and make it easier for the region to showcase its beauty to visitors from all over the globe.”

Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, “The new Cambria Hotel will continue to expand the appeal of Niagara Falls as a vacation destination and provide visitors with an elevated overnight experience. Coupled with local attractions from Niagara Falls State Park with its famous Maid of the Mist boat ride and Cave of the Winds experience, to historic sites like the Underground Railroad Heritage Center, to family experiences like the Aquarium of Niagara, the hotel is the latest example of how easy it is to love New York and the Greater Niagara region.”

City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, “The continued investment in our downtown core by the state and local partners like the Strangio family is a welcomed sign of confidence in the Niagara Falls community. With the opening of Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls, the city now has another upscale hotel brand to offer visitors making plans to travel to Niagara Falls and the surrounding region. We appreciate the support from Governor Hochul for this project.”

State Senator Rob Ortt said, “The Cambria Hotel will offer premier accommodations in the heart of Niagara Falls, attracting more visitors to our area and enhancing their stay while enjoying the sights and sounds of Niagara Falls, our local shops, restaurants, and many other businesses as well. The unique offerings of this hotel coupled with local ownership will make for a great addition to our Niagara Falls community.”

Assemblymember Angelo Morinello said, “It is exciting to witness the opening of another hotel in downtown Niagara Falls. The increased and improved quality of hospitality related services will have a continued positive impact on the tourism industry. Thank you to Governor Hochul, ESD and the Strangio family for their willingness to continue to invest in our beautiful city.”

Governor Hochul has maintained a strong commitment to supporting New York’s tourism industry – one of the state's key economic drivers. New York State welcomed 291.5 million visitors in 2022, the largest number of visitors in New York State’s history, generating more than $78.6 billion in direct spending and $123 billion in total economic impact following historic investments in tourism, economic development, outdoor recreation, transportation and other key sectors. The governor has announced new I LOVE NY marketing efforts to encourage travel throughout New York State, including specialized campaigns that highlight the state’s rich history and heritage around Black culture, baseball and hip hop. In 2023, New York State awarded over $30 million of funding to tourism partners across the state for tourism marketing and capital projects. The governor launched the “Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs” recovery package to support travel industry workers, small business support programs and initiatives that bring new and unique events to New York State.

Since 2011, New York State has allocated and invested more than $385 million in the City of Niagara Falls in a concerted effort to realize and expand the economic benefits of annual visitation. Investments have included: upgrades to Niagara Falls State Park; revitalization efforts including six new hotels and the restoration of Old Falls Street and streetscape improvements on other downtown streets; and aforementioned acquisition program to facilitate future mixed-use development. In addition, the state has completed the transformational removal of three miles of the former Robert Moses Parkway, creating a 140-acre unbroken, fully accessible ribbon of green space on the Upper Niagara River and Niagara Gorge. North Main Street was also named a New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner and is leveraging the removal of the Parkway and investments in the Underground Railroad Heritage Center and Niagara Falls Train Station to recreate a strong business district reconnected to the Niagara Gorge.

About Plati Niagara Inc.

Plati Niagara Inc. is a development company owned by the Strangio family, including veteran hoteliers Antonio, Frank and Anthony Strangio. The Strangio family has a strong track record in the Niagara Falls hospitality market, and currently operate the Wingate by Wyndham and Quality Inn in the city. With almost 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the Strangio family is very involved in the local community and are proud of Niagara Falls, their hometown, and proud of being a part of the city’s resurgence.

About USA Niagara Development Corporation

USAN, a subsidiary of Empire State Development, is solely dedicated to the support and promotion of economic development initiatives in Niagara Falls by leveraging private investment and encouraging growth and renewal of the tourism industry in the City of Niagara Falls. More information is available here.