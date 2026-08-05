Restoring Pharmacy Access to Village of Pawling Residents

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a temporary CVS mobile pharmacy opened in the Village of Pawling after a devastating fire, restoring access to essential pharmacy services. When the pharmacy was no longer available to residents, Governor Hochul’s administration acted quickly to prevent interruptions in care and partnered with CVS Pharmacy to establish a mobile pharmacy, ensuring residents continued to receive timely access to prescription medications and essential pharmacy services.

“When access to healthcare was at risk, we did not wait — we jumped into action to ensure that residents of Pawling could still access the medications and services they rely on,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m grateful to CVS for their quick and bold partnership working with us to restore pharmacy services so that Pawling residents could still receive medications, vaccinations and resources to maintain their health and wellbeing."

The mobile pharmacy opened after a devastating July 4 fire destroyed the CVS Pharmacy located at 26 East Main Street.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in making sure New Yorkers have access to the care they need. I’m grateful to CVS Pharmacy for quickly restoring essential pharmacy services for Pawling residents after the July 4 fire. This mobile pharmacy will help ensure the community can continue accessing medications, vaccinations and other important health resources close to home.”

New York State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, "NYSED worked diligently to collaborate with CVS, Governor Hochul, and DOH to help restore pharmacy services to the Pawling community after tragedy struck. We are proud to have been able to accomplish this as expeditiously as possible while ensuring customers still had access to the quality of care expected in all pharmacies across New York State.”

Division Vice President of CVS Pharmacy Evan Miller said, “We're grateful for the support we've received from state and local officials, including Governor Hochul's Office, the Dutchess County Executive's Office and the Pawling Mayor's Office, as well as our customers and patients, during this challenging time. Most importantly, we're pleased to once again provide pharmacy care and services to the Pawling community while we work toward a permanent location.”

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said, “Access to a local pharmacy is essential for the health and well-being of our residents. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul, CVS, and our local partners for working together to quickly restore these critical services for the Pawling community. This temporary mobile pharmacy will ensure residents continue to have access to the medications, vaccinations, and care they rely on while a permanent location is established.”

Village of Pawling Mayor Lauri Taylor said, “Our local CVS was an important hub in this community that allowed our residents the ability to walk to the facility. That's why I worked so hard to secure temporary assistance until a permanent facility can be rebuilt. I'm so thankful that CVS wants to remain in the Village of Pawling. I would like to thank all the elected officials who assisted the village in securing this, including Governor Hochul and County Executive Sue Serino. It really does take a ‘village’ to accomplish great things.”

Located in the parking lot of the former store, the mobile pharmacy is now providing prescription services, over-the-counter medications and recommended vaccinations to residents while CVS works with local leaders to establish a permanent location in the community.

The temporary mobile pharmacy is open:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Following the July 4 fire, the damaged store was demolished and patients continued receiving care through nearby CVS Pharmacy locations. The mobile pharmacy now provides residents with convenient access to prescription medications, vaccinations and other health and wellness essentials.

CVS Pharmacy is continuing to work with community leaders to establish a permanent location in the Village of Pawling. The mobile pharmacy will remain in operation and home delivery fees have been waived for eligible prescriptions. All colleagues from the former East Main Street location have been reassigned to the mobile pharmacy or nearby CVS Pharmacy locations.