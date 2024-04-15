IARC hosts WHO UCN team

15 April 2024

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) hosted senior personnel of the World Health Organization (WHO) Universal Health Coverage, Communicable and Noncommunicable Diseases (UCN) team during their retreat to Lyon, France, on 10–11 April 2024. The UCN team members were in Lyon to discuss greater collaboration and to learn more about IARC and the soon-to-open WHO Academy.

The UCN team is responsible for projects related to cancer, as well as a wide range of other diseases, such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, hepatitis, sexually transmitted diseases, tropical and vector-borne diseases, vaccine-preventable diseases, and noncommunicable diseases.

The visit enabled scientists from IARC to present their work to WHO colleagues and to demonstrate some of the equipment being used in the new IARC building. The UCN team also had the opportunity to visit the WHO Academy, which is located near IARC, and to meet some of its personnel.

