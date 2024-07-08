Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,435 in the last 365 days.

Breast cancer treatment and its impact on survival in Morocco: a study over a decade

8 July 2024

Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and partner institutions have completed a study of survival outcomes of almost 2000 women with breast cancer according to their therapeutic management. The study was published in the journal BMC Cancer.

Patients with breast cancer detected at stages I to III were classified into two categories: those considered as appropriately managed and those who were not. The women, who were patients registered with histologically confirmed breast cancer between January 2008 and August 2017, were treated in the two main oncology centres of Morocco, located in Rabat and Casablanca.

Most of the patients (53%) were classified as appropriately managed, and they had better disease-free survival rates than the patients who were not appropriately managed. Disease-free survival at 3 years was 88% in patients who were appropriately managed compared with 62% in those who were not, and disease-free survival at 5 years was 80% compared with 50%, respectively.

Potential significant determinants of better management were receiving treatment in the Rabat oncology centre, being treated between 2008 and 2012, being younger than 60 years, and having early-stage disease. The study highlights the importance of integrated and comprehensive patient management provided in a comprehensive cancer centre to improve cancer outcomes.

Mrabti H, Sauvaget C, Bendahhou K, Selmouni F, Muwonge R, Lucas E, et al.
Breast cancer treatment and its impact on survival in Morocco: a study over a decade
BMC Cancer, Published online 1 July 2024;
https://doi.org/10.1186/s12885-024-12570-6

Read the article

Publication status

Published in section: IARC News

Publication date: 8 July, 2024, 13:34

Direct link: https://www.iarc.who.int/news-events/breast-cancer-treatment-and-its-impact-on-survival-in-morocco-a-study-over-a-decade/

© Copyright International Agency on Research for Cancer 2024

You just read:

Breast cancer treatment and its impact on survival in Morocco: a study over a decade

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more