8 July 2024

Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and partner institutions have completed a study of survival outcomes of almost 2000 women with breast cancer according to their therapeutic management. The study was published in the journal BMC Cancer.

Patients with breast cancer detected at stages I to III were classified into two categories: those considered as appropriately managed and those who were not. The women, who were patients registered with histologically confirmed breast cancer between January 2008 and August 2017, were treated in the two main oncology centres of Morocco, located in Rabat and Casablanca.

Most of the patients (53%) were classified as appropriately managed, and they had better disease-free survival rates than the patients who were not appropriately managed. Disease-free survival at 3 years was 88% in patients who were appropriately managed compared with 62% in those who were not, and disease-free survival at 5 years was 80% compared with 50%, respectively.

Potential significant determinants of better management were receiving treatment in the Rabat oncology centre, being treated between 2008 and 2012, being younger than 60 years, and having early-stage disease. The study highlights the importance of integrated and comprehensive patient management provided in a comprehensive cancer centre to improve cancer outcomes.

Mrabti H, Sauvaget C, Bendahhou K, Selmouni F, Muwonge R, Lucas E, et al.

Breast cancer treatment and its impact on survival in Morocco: a study over a decade

BMC Cancer, Published online 1 July 2024;

https://doi.org/10.1186/s12885-024-12570-6

