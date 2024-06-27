IARC scientist participated in the inaugural Cancer Prevention Research Conference

27 June 2024

Dr Salvatore Vaccarella, a scientist in the Cancer Surveillance Branch at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), co-chaired a session on “Health inequities in cancer incidence and prevention” at the inaugural Cancer Prevention Research Conference. The conference was organized jointly by Cancer Research UK, the United States National Cancer Institute, and the American Cancer Society. It is being held in Boston, USA, on 25–27 June 2024.

The session focused on highlighting the importance of preventive interventions to reduce inequities, such as socioeconomic, behavioural, and biological factors, in cancer incidence and to avoid exacerbation of these inequities.

Dr Vaccarella provided an overview of global socioeconomic inequalities in cancer between and within countries. He moderated a panel discussion, flash talks, and a Q&A session.

View photos

Visit the conference webpage