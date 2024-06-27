IARC scientist participated in the inaugural Cancer Prevention Research Conference
27 June 2024
Dr Salvatore Vaccarella, a scientist in the Cancer Surveillance Branch at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), co-chaired a session on “Health inequities in cancer incidence and prevention” at the inaugural Cancer Prevention Research Conference. The conference was organized jointly by Cancer Research UK, the United States National Cancer Institute, and the American Cancer Society. It is being held in Boston, USA, on 25–27 June 2024.
The session focused on highlighting the importance of preventive interventions to reduce inequities, such as socioeconomic, behavioural, and biological factors, in cancer incidence and to avoid exacerbation of these inequities.
Dr Vaccarella provided an overview of global socioeconomic inequalities in cancer between and within countries. He moderated a panel discussion, flash talks, and a Q&A session.
Publication status
Published in section: IARC News
Publication date: 27 June, 2024, 9:19
Direct link: https://www.iarc.who.int/news-events/iarc-scientist-participated-in-the-inaugural-cancer-prevention-research-conference/
© Copyright International Agency on Research for Cancer 2024