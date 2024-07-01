Submit Release
IARC-NCC China Joint Course 2024: “Introduction to Cancer Epidemiology”

1 July 2024

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the National Cancer Center of China (NCC China) are pleased to announce that the first IARC-NCC China Joint Course is starting today.

The joint course on “Introduction to Cancer Epidemiology” is the first activity of the IARC-NCC China Learning Centre, which was launched in May 2023, and aims to train researchers and practitioners in cancer epidemiology across China.

The course follows the model of the IARC Summer School module on “Introduction to Cancer Epidemiology”. It is structured to offer a combination of self-paced and facilitated online learning (1–26 July 2024) and a 5-day in-person training session in Beijing, China (12–16 August 2024), which will offer multiple opportunities for interaction, networking, and application of the knowledge learned through group-based practical activities.

