MPD Seeks Suspect in a Fatal Stabbing in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Northwest.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 11:12 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a person down. On scene officers located a man suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all life-saving measures failed, the man was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 45-year-old Marcus Boatwright, of no fixed address.

The suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photo and video below:

https://youtu.be/ABIMuTp31_A

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24050556

