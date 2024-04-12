MPD Arrests Suspect for Robbery in Shaw

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department Third District announce the arrest of a man for a robbery that occurred in Shaw.

On Wednesday, April 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., the victim was entering a metro station in the 1800 block of 7th Street, Northwest, when the suspect approached the victim and began assaulting her. The suspect stole property from the victim and fled on foot. A short time later responding officers apprehended the suspect.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 40-year-old Lemuel Martin Staves III, of Southeast, was charged with Robbery and Threats to do Bodily Harm.

CCN: 24054081

###