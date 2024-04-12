Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,008 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect for Robbery in Shaw

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department Third District announce the arrest of a man for a robbery that occurred in Shaw.

On Wednesday, April 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., the victim was entering a metro station in the 1800 block of 7th Street, Northwest, when the suspect approached the victim and began assaulting her. The suspect stole property from the victim and fled on foot. A short time later responding officers apprehended the suspect.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 40-year-old Lemuel Martin Staves III, of Southeast, was charged with Robbery and Threats to do Bodily Harm.

CCN: 24054081

###

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect for Robbery in Shaw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more