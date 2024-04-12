MPD Arrests a Man for a 2023 Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce the arrest of a man for a robbery in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest.

On Thursday, July 18, 2023, at approximately 7:32 p.m., the suspect approached the victim as he was walking in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The suspect demanded money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene.

On Friday, April 12, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Third District officers arrested 31-year-old Ernest Moody of no fixed address. He was charged with Robbery.

CCN: 23116608

