More than 400 New Homes Proposed for Freeling

Release date: 12/04/24

The State Labor Government is considering two code amendments in Freeling which have the potential to create 415 new allotments in the town which has incredibly limited housing supply.

Minister for Planning Nick Champion has just initiated a code amendment in the west of the town, which could see 185 new residential allotments created on 20 hectares of land previously used for farming.

The parcel of land, bound by Stockport Road to the north and Templers Road to the south, would extend the neighbouring residential streets.

The land is located within the existing urban growth boundary for Freeling and is situated outside the Environment and Food Production Area and the Barossa Character Preservation District.

This code amendment will open for community consultation in the coming months.

Consultation has recently concluded on a proposed code amendment in the east of Freeling which could provide up to 230 new allotments on 29.8 hectares of land.

The two Freeling code amendments are located within the Northern Adelaide and Barossa region of the Greater Adelaide Planning Region, with projections estimating the population of the area could grow by up to 16,558 people over the next 20 years to 2041. The majority of this growth will be located in towns such as Freeling.

The township has been averaging 20 dwelling completions per year since 2017 and there is currently less than 50 ‘development ready’ allotments available for new housing in Freeling.

The two proposals could deliver in the order of 415 new residential allotments and are deemed a logical extension to the existing urban form to assist in meeting the Housing Accord targets in the Outer North Region.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The key to fixing the housing crisis is increasing supply across growing areas of our state, which includes towns like Freeling.

There is currently very limited land supply within Freeling which has the potential to significantly increase house prices in the area.

Given the region’s proximity to the Barossa as well as important farming and industrial land the rezonings would create important housing options for people working in the area.

These two code amendments have the potential to create 415 new allotments across the east and west of Freeling, which would help guarantee land supply in this important area of the state.

Attributable to Bill O'Brien, Light Regional Council Mayor

Council is mindful of the need to provide additional supply in response to the housing shortage and Freeling has a strong history of accommodating new residential growth, including the successful addition of the Freeling Estate across the past 20 years.

With its existing services, including the supermarket that opened in July 2022 and a planned medical centre, Freeling is well placed to accommodate additional residential growth.

Council looks forward to working with the developer proponents, and the State Government, to explore these proposals including the infrastructure required and plans necessary for its delivery to support new growth as a part of the consideration of these Code Amendments.