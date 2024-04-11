Berlin Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3002487

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 4/11/24 0646 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Moretown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ward Hill

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Satnam Singh

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brampton, Ontario

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: FM2

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end/Driver side damage

INJURIES: Minor

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rosetta Weber

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: XV CrossTrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All around damage

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 11th 2024, at approximately 0646 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks and Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team and Department of Motor Vehicles responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 100 in Moretown. Upon arrival, both vehicles were located at an uncontrolled position off the north side of Route 100. The operator of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene and the sole occupant of the vehicle. The operator of the tractor trailer unit was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center. Evidence at the scene revealed Singh was traveling west on Route 100 when, for reasons still under investigation, left his lane of travel and struck Weber’s vehicle head on.

This crash is still under investigation and members of the public with information which may assist investigators are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Department of Motor Vehicles, Waterbury Fire Department, Moretown Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance, and Mad River Valley Ambulance.

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191