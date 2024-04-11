Berlin Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3002487
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 4/11/24 0646 hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Moretown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ward Hill
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Satnam Singh
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brampton, Ontario
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: FM2
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end/Driver side damage
INJURIES: Minor
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Rosetta Weber
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: XV CrossTrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All around damage
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 11th 2024, at approximately 0646 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks and Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team and Department of Motor Vehicles responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 100 in Moretown. Upon arrival, both vehicles were located at an uncontrolled position off the north side of Route 100. The operator of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene and the sole occupant of the vehicle. The operator of the tractor trailer unit was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center. Evidence at the scene revealed Singh was traveling west on Route 100 when, for reasons still under investigation, left his lane of travel and struck Weber’s vehicle head on.
This crash is still under investigation and members of the public with information which may assist investigators are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Department of Motor Vehicles, Waterbury Fire Department, Moretown Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance, and Mad River Valley Ambulance.
SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191