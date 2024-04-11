Derby Barracks/ Request for Infromation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5001801

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Dec/23 to 4/9/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mcinnis Drive, Derby

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Kalman Saffran

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/9/24 at approximately 0910 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a burglary on Mcinnis Drive in Derby. An investigation revealed that an unknown person broke into a residence, and various paintings/ artwork were taken from the residence. More specific information regarding the items stolen is forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at

vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881