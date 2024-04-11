Derby Barracks/ Request for Infromation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5001801
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Dec/23 to 4/9/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mcinnis Drive, Derby
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Kalman Saffran
AGE: 76
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/9/24 at approximately 0910 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a burglary on Mcinnis Drive in Derby. An investigation revealed that an unknown person broke into a residence, and various paintings/ artwork were taken from the residence. More specific information regarding the items stolen is forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at
vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881