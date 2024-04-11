St. Albans Field Station // Suspicious - Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 4/10/2024 at 2338 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Enosburg
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 11, 2024 at 0654 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a suspicious case in the Town of Enosburg. Video footage from a nearby business shows a subject walking north on Main St. to the victim's parked vehicle on the evening of April 10 at approximately 2338 hours. The subject was wearing a hooded jacket/sweatshirt. The subject then deposited a bag with animal feces on the hood of the vehicle and onto the driver's door of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the St. Albans Field Station at 802 524 5993.