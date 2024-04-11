St. Albans Field Station // Suspicious - Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans Field Station

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: 4/10/2024 at 2338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Enosburg









ACCUSED: UNKNOWN









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On April 11, 2024 at 0654 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a suspicious case in the Town of Enosburg. Video footage from a nearby business shows a subject walking north on Main St. to the victim's parked vehicle on the evening of April 10 at approximately 2338 hours. The subject was wearing a hooded jacket/sweatshirt. The subject then deposited a bag with animal feces on the hood of the vehicle and onto the driver's door of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the St. Albans Field Station at 802 524 5993.



