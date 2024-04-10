Reaffirming Commitment to Fair Housing in New York

In honor of National Fair Housing Month, Governor Kathy Hochul today reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to combatting housing discrimination and making housing safer, fairer, and more accessible to all New Yorkers. Governor Hochul announced that New York State landmarks will be lit blue tonight, April 10, to commemorate Fair Housing Month and the 56th anniversary of the landmark federal Fair Housing Act, which outlawed discriminatory housing practices and required localities around the country to advance fair housing policies. The Governor also announced that, starting tomorrow, the New York State Division of Human Rights will host a series of fair housing events across New York State.

“As our state faces the most dire housing crisis in a generation, it is critically important that all New Yorkers have access to safe, stable, and affordable homes,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration has made substantial investments and advanced important legislation to ensure that all New Yorkers have a fair shot at a decent home. This Fair Housing Month, we are reaffirming our commitment to rooting out bias and discrimination in housing and helping families across the state achieve their New York Dream.”

New York State Division of Human Rights Acting Commissioner Denise Miranda said, “New York State was the first state to enact legislation prohibiting discrimination in 1945 and has since led the nation in protecting and enforcing human rights. As Commissioner, I am proud of the work the Division does every day to ensure that no New Yorker is discriminated against while attempting to rent or buy a home. We will continue to fight for equal opportunity, access, and dignity for all New Yorkers.”

The New York State Human Rights Law prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, immigration or citizenship status, prior arrest or sealed record, military status, lawful source of income, status as a victim of domestic violence, disability, marital, or familial status.

As part of Fair Housing Month outreach, the New York State Division of Human Rights will host a two-day fair housing conference titled “Beyond Brick and Mortar: Housing, Equity and Inclusion” at the Bronx Zoo’s Grand Schiff Family Hall on April 11 and April 12. The two-day conference, done in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will focus on the impact fair housing has on building inclusion and equity in communities and offering opportunities for families and communities. The event will be livestreamed here on DHR’s YouTube channel.

In addition to this two-day conference, DHR will be participating in multiple fair housing events. A full list of upcoming DHR events is available here.

To commemorate Fair Housing Month, the following New York State landmarks will be lit blue on Wednesday:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Governor Hochul’s Fair Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul remains committed to providing safe, fair, and accessible housing for all New Yorkers. The Governor announced a $2.2 million expansion of New York's Fair Housing Testing Program designed to root out discrimination in home rental and sale transactions. New York is partnering with six nonprofit organizations across the state to deploy undercover testers to act as potential renters and home seekers. The expansion has increased the state's ability to proactively investigate suspected housing discrimination and to enhance education and outreach efforts on fair housing rights and requirements to landlords, tenants, real estate professionals, and local governments.

In December 2022, the Governor announced a Department of Financial Services report that found continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse. The report was part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining and followed another DFS study that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.

The Governor has also signed landmark legislation to increase protections for New Yorkers against housing discrimination. Last year, the Governor signed legislation to extend the statute of limitations for New Yorkers to file a complaint with DHR, allowing unlawful housing discrimination claims for incidents occurring on or after February 15, 2024 to be filed within three years of the alleged discrimination. The Governor also signed a package of nine fair housing bills designed to combat discriminatory housing practices that persist around the state, including legislation to increase penalties for unlawful housing discrimination; create a fund to support fair housing testing; and expand required trainings for real estate professionals on subjects such as legacy of segregation, unequal treatment, and historic lack of access to housing opportunities.

New Yorkers who experience unlawful discrimination in housing can file a complaint with DHR online or by calling 1-888-392-3644.