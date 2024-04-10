Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Cumberland County

The State of Maine and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Cumberland County. The DRC is a temporary facility established to help survivors recover from the severe storms and flooding from January 9-13. The location of the DRC is:

Old Orr’s Island Schoolhouse
1594 Harpswell Islands Road
Orr’s Island, ME  04066

The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Other DRCs currently open to assist survivors:

Wells Fire Station #2, 585 N Berwick Rd, Wells, ME  04090

Moore Community Center, 125 State St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

DRCs provide disaster survivors with information from Maine state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

