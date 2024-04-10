Audigent Enters the Financial Times Fastest-Growing Companies Ranking at #41
Data curation pioneer is the second-fastest-growing advertising technology company on the listNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced that it is number 41 on the Financial Times’ ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. The company was the fastest growing data company and second-fastest growing advertising technology firm on the list, a clear indicator that its products have taken hold within the highly competitive programmatic advertising and data industry.
“It is an honor to make the Financial Times’ list for the first time and to be recognized alongside so many innovative, industry-defining companies,” said Audigent founder and CEO Drew Stein. “Beyond that, I am even more proud to share that our team continues to deliver industry-leading growth as we push the advancement of privacy-safe data in our ecosystem and provide meaningful value to publishers, brands, agencies and partners.”
The list, compiled with Statista, a research company, ranks businesses across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for revenues between 2019 and 2022. This period takes into account the pandemic and the end of rock-bottom interest rates.
The Financial Times list is evidence of Audigent’s growing stature in the advertising technology market. The company has been recognized by Business Intelligence Group as a best place to work two years in a row, and Stein was named 2023 Leader of the Year by The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising. Audigent was also recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 in 2022 and 2023 based on its sustained growth.
Over the past three years Audigent has emerged as an innovator across the programmatic advertising ecosystem. As the industry’s largest creator and operator of curated private marketplaces (PMPs), Audigent’s pioneering approach to programmatic advertising activates data from the supply side by packaging inventory and data together to drive maximum addressability, performance, and efficiency for media buyers. This packaging of data and inventory, called curation, drives Audigent's award-winning suite of PMP products, including SmartPMPs, ContextualPMPs and Cognitive PMPs for brands and media agencies. Audigent’s continued growth is evidence that advertisers and their agencies are adopting these new tools to drive value today as they search for solutions in environments where third-party cookies are no longer available.
Methodology
The FT Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2019 and 2022.
The ranking was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, Experian, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
