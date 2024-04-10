Berlin Barracks- 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 24A3002385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 4/8/24 @ 0642 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Terrance Coley
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/8/24 at approximately 0642 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks were advised of an assault that occurred in a vehicle on S Main St in Waterbury. Subsequent investigation revealed that Terrance Coley (11/1/77) cause serious bodily injury to a household member. Coley was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Coley was ultimately released on court ordered conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/9/24
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED