Berlin Barracks- 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3002385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 4/8/24 @ 0642 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Terrance Coley

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/8/24 at approximately 0642 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks were advised of an assault that occurred in a vehicle on S Main St in Waterbury. Subsequent investigation revealed that Terrance Coley (11/1/77) cause serious bodily injury to a household member. Coley was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Coley was ultimately released on court ordered conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/9/24

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED