Axis Integrated Mental Health Named a Finalist in Colorado Companies to Watch

Chris Perez and Liesl Perez Cofounded Axis Integrated Mental Health The Axis Integrated Mental Health Logo includes a succulent, signifying how with the right environment and nurturing, anything can grow. Axis Integrated Mental Health is one of 100 finalists named in the Colorado Companies to Watch Awards

Family-Owned Clinic is Increasing Mental Health Care Access For All Coloradoans

Colorado Companies to Watch celebrates the business leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and economic growth in our state.” — Matt Frary

AURORA, COLORADO, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health announced today that it has been selected as a Finalist for Colorado Companies To Watch.

The Colorado Companies to Watch program honors second stage companies that are fueling Colorado’s economic growth. These companies have a significant impact on the state's economy through innovation, leadership, and community involvement. Axis Integrated Mental Health stands out for its commitment to providing high-quality mental health services and its dedication to improving the well-being of individuals in the community.

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Liesl Perez, Axis Integrated Mental Health offers comprehensive mental health care services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Axis offers psychiatry, therapy, and cutting-edge treatment options for depression like es-ketamine treatment and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) under one roof. By providing this wide spectrum of insurance-covered treatment options and donating services to the most vulnerable segments of society, the practice can help patients navigate the complex health insurance landscape more efficiently.

“We are motivated by the desire to help change the delivery of mental healthcare in Colorado for the better,” shared CEO and cofounder Chris Perez. “We get out of bed every morning, energized by the knowledge that by providing more people with our unique treatment model, we can help put an end to the generational trauma that occurs when communities are unable to effectively treat mental health symptoms.”

Since its founding in 2019, Axis Integrated Mental Health has expanded to 3 locations and has created 25 jobs in Colorado alone. In 2023, the company grew nearly 500% and has inspired advocacy amongst its patients through its #bravenotbroken video series transforming personal challenges into hope and healing for others.

“For every point decrease in depression scores on PHQ-9 evaluations, a 1.67% increase in productivity is gained,” added Liesl Perez, Chief Marketing Officer and Cofounder of Axis Integrated Mental Health. “The work we do at Axis Integrated Mental Health is more than the jobs we create, but the productivity increases that benefit all of us by reducing disability claims due to mental illness on the state and enriching Colorado’s economy.”

"Colorado Companies to Watch celebrates the business leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and economic growth in our state," said Matt Frary, the Board Chair of Colorado Companies To Watch. "The companies selected as finalists demonstrate a commitment to creating jobs, investing in their communities, and finding creative solutions to the challenges facing their industries. We’re proud to recognize them for their efforts and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the Finalist Reception and Expo."

The Finalist Reception and Expo features a forum of speakers, networking opportunities, and the recognition of finalists in front of an audience of 300 people. The event takes place April 18th, 2024, at the Geotech Environmental Equipment in Denver.

Since 2009, Colorado Companies to Watch has honored the critical, yet often overlooked, second-stage companies from across the state for their undeniable impact on our communities.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health is a locally owned and operated mental health practice with 3 locations, dedicated to transforming lives through a holistic, integrative approach to mental health care. Specializing in treating the most challenging depression and anxiety cases, the clinic’s board-certified mental health specialists combine modern psychiatry with evidence-based treatments and therapy to tailor a personalized and effective treatment plan for every patient. Since its foundation in 2019, the practice has expanded to serve communities in Aurora, Westminster and Louisville and has underwritten over $200K in free mental health care for the communities it serves.

About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado’s second-stage companies represent high-performing and innovative companies, crossing every industry sector and region in the state, of which provide thousands of high-quality jobs and contributes billions of dollars back to our local economies. Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) certifies and spotlights the important contributions they make. To date, we have celebrated close to 700 companies, resulting in a $5.8 billion economic impact on Colorado’s economy.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation, initiated the program in 2009 along with valuable sponsors, key drivers, community and supporting partners, and volunteers from throughout Colorado. Today, CCTW encourages the collaboration and advancement of our alumni network and aligns strategic partnerships and alliances by leveraging valuable resources to support and nurture the growth of our alumni and their businesses.

