Axis Integrated Mental Health Wins 2025 Boulder County Gold Award for Best Mental Health Clinic

Boulder mental health statistics presented by Axis Integrated Mental Health Axis Integrated Mental Health wins Boulder County Gold Award for Best Mental Health Clinic Chris Perez and Liesl Perez Cofounded Axis Integrated Mental Health

Daily Camera readers recognize Colorado's premier integrated mental health provider for breakthrough treatment outcomes and community leadership

Our awards prove that when communities support small, local businesses like ours, we reinvest those profits back in Colorado to drive outsized impact on the most vulnerable members of our society.” — Liesl Perez, Cofounder, Axis Integrated Mental Health

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health has been honored with the 2025 Boulder County Gold Award for Best Mental Health Clinic, as voted by Daily Camera readers across Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Broomfield, and surrounding communities. The prestigious recognition solidifies Axis's position as the leading integrative mental health provider on the Front Range and acknowledges the clinic's innovative approach to treating complex mental health conditions through evidence-based care.

The award is critical recognition as Colorado’s mental health crisis continues to deepen. According to the Colorado Hospital Association, depression accounts for approximately 1 in 4 mental health diagnoses in emergency department visits in Boulder and Broomfield Counties. However, the percentage of adults who needed mental health care but did not receive it nearly doubled from 10% in 2016 to 17% in 2021, showing worsening access.

The Boulder County Gold Awards, determined entirely by reader votes throughout the Front Range community, reflect residents' direct experience with local healthcare providers. From Boulder to Broomfield, Louisville to Lafayette, voters chose Axis for their comprehensive approach to mental health treatment, giving those suffering new hope for healing.

The Boulder County Gold Award acknowledges not only clinical excellence but substantial community investment:

• $400,000+ in annual pro bono care provided throughout Colorado

• 266K Project: Suicide prevention initiative to elevate and enable all mental health professionals to connect to more patients to care

• First Responder Treatment Program: Free deep TMS treatment and therapy after Denver cut mental health support for first responders to only 12 hours a year

"This award represents the impact we’ve had on Boulder County residents to achieve remission from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD and other common mental health conditions," said Christopher Perez, Founder and CEO of Axis Integrated Mental Health. "We are proud to be the top clinic delivering depression treatments that work when medications don’t."

Clinical Excellence in Integrated Wellness

Axis has established itself as the regional authority in treatment-resistant mental health conditions, serving patients throughout Boulder County, Westminster, and Denver metro areas. The clinic’s offerings include Deep TMS, which has an 82% efficacy rate and a 65% remission rate for treatment-resistant depression.

This is well beyond the 50% efficacy rates for traditional TMS.

Spravato™, the only ketamine therapy currently covered by insurance and FDA-approved for treatment-resistant depression, boasts a 50-70% efficacy rate and can reduce suicidal ideation within hours. The combination of both protocols has allowed many patients to be able to titrate off antidepressants they may have been on for years.

As one patient stated in a video on their site, “I am profoundly a different person today than I was a year and a half ago. I know who to thank for that…you created something that finally helped me... I'm so excited to continue this process. I'm so excited to see who I can be in this world moving forward and it all ties back to one common denominator and that's what Axis created for me to take part of.” Axis Integrated Mental Health Patient Testimonial

Professional Recognition and Media Coverage

The Boulder County Gold Award adds to Axis's growing collection of prestigious recognitions:

• Denver Business Journal Partners in Philanthropy Award 2025

• Colorado Company to Watch 2024

• Best of Mile High™ Award for Mental Wellness in 2024 and 2025

• ColoradoBiz Magazine Top Startup of the Year in 2024, Fastest-Growing Top 100 Woman-Owned Business, and Top 50 Family-Owned Company

• Featured coverage in CBS News, 9News, and regional media outlets

“We aren’t a national chain that has come to Colorado to capitalize on our mental health crisis,” shared Liesl Perez, Axis Integrated Mental Health’s Chief Growth Officer. “Our awards prove that when communities support small, local businesses like ours, we reinvest those profits back in Colorado to drive outsized impact on the most vulnerable members of our society.”

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health stands as one of Colorado’s premier mental health practices, dedicated to transforming lives through a comprehensive and integrative approach to mental health care. Our board-certified specialists excel in addressing the most challenging cases of depression and anxiety, combining modern psychiatry, psychotherapy, and advanced treatments like Deep TMS and Spravato with evidence-based holistic approaches all under one roof. Since our establishment in 2019, we have expanded our services to Denver, Boulder, and Westminster and underwritten over $400K in pro bono mental health care to the communities we serve.

Discover more about Axis Integrated Mental Health or book an appointment at www.axismh.com.

Why Choose Axis Integrated Mental Health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.