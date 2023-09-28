Axis Integrated Mental Health Commits $100,000 to Bridge the Mental Health Care Gap for Medicaid Patients

Axis Integrated Mental Health Commits $100K to cover TMS treatments for Medicaid Patients The advantages of Axis Integrated Mental Health's TMS Treatment Axis Integrated Mental Health's Cofounders

Pharmacology-Free Treatment Offers New Hope for Even the Most Challenging Depression Cases

As patients regain their ability to work and lead more productive lives, they not only contribute to Colorado's economy but also alleviate the strain on state-sponsored insurance plans.” — Liesl Leary-Perez

LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health is proud to unveil an innovative program aimed at addressing the critical gap in mental health care for Medicaid patients. Starting immediately, Axis will provide $100K of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatments for Medicaid-insured patients at their clinic. Most commercial insurance plans and Medicaid programs in 18 other states cover the cost of TMS treatment for patients. However, Health First, Colorado’s Medicaid program does not. TMS is a cutting-edge treatment that most insurances reserve for patients who have not had good results with two or more antidepressants.

TMS is a non-invasive and pharmacology-free treatment which has shown remarkable success rates of 70%-80% in patients. https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2021/10/depression-treatment.html

This is compared to a mere 38% success rate associated with traditional antidepressants.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4314062/

Axis Integrated Mental Health recognizes the importance of expanding access to this proven therapy, which has the potential to improve the lives of individuals suffering from treatment-resistant depression significantly.

Improving depression symptoms benefits more than just that one person. According to studies, for every point decrease in the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), a test used to assess depression severity, productivity increases by an impressive 1.65%. Research also shows that children of depressed parents or caregivers have a higher risk of exhibiting signs and symptoms of anxiety and/or depression. The concurrent effects of a family member’s depression underscore the importance of addressing mental health disparities and improving access to effective treatments, as it has a direct impact on individual well-being, the broader community's productivity, and the family unit.

Liesl Leary-Perez, co-founder of Axis Integrated Mental Health and a certified TMS technician, emphasized the positive ripple effect when a patient recovers from depression. “As our patients regain their ability to work and lead more productive lives, they not only contribute to the improvement of Colorado's economy but also alleviate the strain on state-sponsored insurance plans."

One of the program's key objectives is to enhance health equity, particularly among minority communities who face barriers to mental health services due to stigmatization and distrust in the medical establishment. Statistics reveal that among U.S. adults with any mental illness, only 31% of Black and Hispanic individuals and 22% of Asians utilize mental health services, compared to 48% of whites. TMS, as a pharmacology-free depression treatment, offers an inclusive alternative to FDA-approved and insurance-covered psychedelic therapies. Axis Integrated Mental Health is committed to breaking down these barriers by hiring a diverse staff, providing culturally sensitive care, and advocating for innovative treatments like TMS and health equity.

Christopher Perez, Axis Integrated Mental Health’s CEO and cofounder, will speak at the Colorado Behavioral Health Council Annual Conference on Friday, Sept 29. His presentation “Expanding Access: Why TMS is Critical to Diverse Mental Health Care” will increase awareness of the disparities in mental health care access and create actionable solutions for marginalized communities using drug-free options like TMS.

To learn more about Axis Integrated Mental Health and to understand eligibility requirements for its TMS program, please visit axismh.com or contact 720.400.7025.