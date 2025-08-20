Axis Integrated Mental Health Lands Strategic Partnership to Scale Breakthrough Deep TMS Depression Therapy

Liesl Perez is the Cofounder of Axis Integrated Mental Health, who recently won the Top Grower Award amongst the other Top 100 Women Owned Businesses named by Colorado Biz Magazine Hadar Levy, CEO of BrainsWay Axis' logo features a succulent, which grows despite adverse conditions. It symbolizes the growth that all patients are capable of.

BrainsWay Purchases Minority Stake in Colorado's Top Mental Health Clinic to Scale Integrated, Outcomes-Driven Behavioral Healthcare

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY), a global leader in advanced brain stimulation treatments, today announced a strategic minority investment in Axis Integrated Mental Health (AIMH), Colorado's most awarded mental health clinic. The partnership represents a milestone in scaling integrated, outcomes-driven behavioral healthcare in underserved markets through innovative private-public collaboration.

A Strategic Bet on Real-World Mental Health Infrastructure

While much of the mental health investment landscape has focused on digital platforms, Brainsway's investment in Axis signals a renewed focus on high-performing, boots-on-the-ground clinic operators with scalable, reimbursable models. Axis has operationalized insurance-covered Deep TMS and Spravato™ treatments while delivering clinical outcomes that outperform national benchmarks, establishing a blueprint for profitable interventional psychiatry.

"Axis Integrated Mental Health represents exactly the kind of best-in-class mental health clinic we want to partner with: tech-forward, clinically robust, and patient-centric," said Hadar Levy, CEO of Brainsway. "Their proven ability to integrate advanced treatments like Deep TMS with traditional psychiatry and therapy, while maintaining rapid access and superior outcomes, makes them an ideal partner for expanding our footprint in the U.S. market."

Backing Proven Operators with Exceptional Track Record

Axis Integrated Mental Health has built a defensible market position in Colorado through a unique combination of clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and community engagement. The locally owned and operated business has achieved remarkable recognition, including:

• Colorado Company to Watch 2024

• #1 Fastest Growing Woman-Owned Business in Colorado

• ColoradoBiz Top Startup of the Year

• Best of Mile High™ Mental Wellness clinic in 2024 and 2025

• Denver Business Journal Partners in Philanthropy Award

The clinic has delivered over $400,000 in pro bono care while maintaining a sustainable, insurance-based model that provides psychiatric appointments within 7 days – a critical differentiator in Colorado, which ranks #50 nationally for mental illness prevalence.

"Deep TMS has revolutionized our ability to help patients who haven't responded to traditional treatments," said Chris Perez, CEO of Axis Integrated Mental Health. "The technology's ability to stimulate deeper, broader brain regions means we can achieve remission rates that simply weren't possible with older TMS systems. Brainsway's investment validates our commitment to offering only the most advanced, evidence-based treatments available."

Superior Clinical Efficacy: The Deep TMS Advantage

Clinical studies demonstrate that Deep TMS's unique H-coil design delivers several critical advantages over traditional figure-8 coil TMS systems:

• Deeper Penetration: Reaches brain regions up to 6cm deep, compared to traditional TMS's 1.5-2cm limitation

• Broader Stimulation: Covers larger brain volumes, affecting more neural pathways simultaneously

• Enhanced Targeting: Simultaneously stimulates multiple interconnected brain regions involved in mood regulation

• Improved Tolerability: Reduced need for precise positioning while maintaining therapeutic efficacy

• Superior Outcomes: Higher response and remission rates in clinical trials for treatment-resistant depression

"The difference between Deep TMS and traditional TMS is like comparing a precision surgical instrument to a broad therapeutic intervention," added Levy. "While traditional TMS scratches the surface, Deep TMS reaches the critical neural networks that drive psychiatric symptoms."

Momentum + Mission = Durable Market Position

Axis has built its success on a foundation of authentic community engagement and patient centricity, including the 266K Project for suicide prevention and specialized programs for women, students, LGBTQ+ individuals, and first responders. The clinic's "mental health is more than meds" philosophy emphasizes holistic, integrative care that goes beyond simple prescription management.

"We didn't wait for the system to change–We built a better one," said Axis' Co-founder Liesl Perez. "This partnership allows us to prove that a community clinic with heart, hustle, and high standards can change the landscape and attract international backing to do it."



About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health stands as one of Colorado’s premier mental health practices, committed to transforming lives through a comprehensive, integrative approach to mental health care. Our board-certified specialists excel in addressing the most challenging cases of depression and anxiety, combining modern psychiatry, psychotherapy, and advanced treatments like Deep TMS and Spravato with evidence-based holistic approaches all under one roof. Since our establishment in 2019, we have expanded our services to Denver, Boulder, and Westminster and underwritten over $400K in pro bono mental health care to the communities we serve.

Discover more about Axis Integrated Mental Health or book an appointment by visiting www.Axismh.com.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Media Contacts:

Axis Integrated Mental Health

Liesl Perez

Cofounder

Email: morethanmeds@axismh.com

Brainsway Ltd.

Ido Marom

Chief Financial Officer

Ido.Marom@BrainsWay.com

Colorado's Mental Health Crisis By The Numbers

