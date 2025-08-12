Axis Integrated Mental Health Wins Denver Business Journal's Partners in Philanthropy Award for Community-First Approach

Liesl Perez is the Cofounder of Axis Integrated Mental Health, who recently won the Top Grower Award amongst the other Top 100 Women Owned Businesses named by Colorado Biz Magazine Free for distribution and can be shared in its entirety across all digital platforms without restriction. Axis' logo features a succulent, which grows despite adverse conditions. It symbolizes the growth that all patients are capable of.

Local Mental Health Heroes Beat Industry Giants for Top Award

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health, ColoradoBiz Magazine’s Top Startup of the Year and locally owned mental health clinic, has been named winner of the Denver Business Journal's Partners in Philanthropy Award, outshining national mental health chains and industry giants through its groundbreaking community-first care model.

The award recognizes Axis's unprecedented commitment to making mental healthcare accessible to all Coloradans, including over $450,000 in pro bono care for the underserved, free Deep TMS treatment for first responders, and the innovative 266K Project suicide prevention initiative – efforts that stand in stark contrast to the profit-driven models dominating the mental health industry.

"While corporate chains focus on scaling profits, we're scaling impact," said Christopher Perez, founder and CEO of Axis Integrated Mental Health. "This award validates what we've always believed – that authentic community care beats industrialized medicine every time. When you treat people like human beings instead of billing codes, everybody wins."

Changing the Game Through Radical Accessibility

Axis is fundamentally disrupting the mental health industry's standard operating procedures:

• 7-Day Access Promise: Delivering psychiatric appointments within one week while national competitors maintain months-long waitlists

• True Integration: Combining psychiatry, therapy, and advanced treatments like Deep TMS and Spravato under one roof, eliminating the fragmented care maze patients typically navigate

• Insurance Inclusion: Providing advanced treatments to the most vulnerable Coloradans that other providers reserve for cash-pay patients

• Helping Other Practices Thrive: Opening marketing and operations playbooks to help other clinics connect to more patients.

"What makes me proudest is watching our team choose the mission over the easy path every single time – whether that's providing pro bono care, advocating for a patient's needs, or staying late to ensure someone gets the help they need," said Liesl Perez, co-founder of Axis Integrated Mental Health. "This award validates that their heart-centered approach to mental healthcare is exactly what our community needs."

Community Impact That Corporate Competitors Can't Match

The clinic's community-first approach includes:

• $450,000+ in pro bono care provided to underserved populations

• Free TMS scholarships for first responders battling PTSD and depression and patients with financial need

• The 266K Project addressing Colorado's suicide crisis through grassroots prevention

• Transportation programs removing barriers for patients in need

“At Axis, everybody there believed in me in ways that I didn't believe in myself and thought that I could get better in ways that I never knew I could." -Axis Patient Testimonial

This philanthropic commitment sets Axis apart in an industry increasingly criticized for prioritizing profit margins over patient outcomes. While national chains expand rapidly across multiple states, Axis has chosen to deepen its Colorado roots and community impact. The Partners in Philanthropy award joins Axis' collection of accolades, including Best of Mile High™ Award in 2024 and 2025 for Mental Wellness, Colorado Biz Magazine's Top Startup of the Year in 2024, and was also named a Colorado Company to Watch last year.

The Local Answer to Corporate Healthcare

As national mental health corporations flood the Colorado market with standardized, high-volume care models, Axis represents a different path forward – one that prioritizes genuine patient relationships over quarterly earnings reports.

"We've built a culture where our staff can actually practice medicine the way they dreamed of when they entered this field – with time, compassion, and without corporate pressure to rush patients through," said Christopher Perez. "This award reflects their dedication to preserving what healthcare should be, and I couldn't be more proud of what they've accomplished."

The clinic serves patients struggling with anxiety, depression, PTSD, ADHD, and other mental health conditions through its integrated locations in Denver, Boulder and Westminster.

For more information about Axis Integrated Mental Health and their award-winning community programs, visit www.axismh.com.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health stands as one of Colorado’s premier mental health practices, committed to transforming lives through a comprehensive, integrative approach to mental health care. Our board-certified specialists excel in addressing the most challenging cases of depression and anxiety, combining modern psychiatry, psychotherapy, and advanced treatments like Deep TMS and Spravato with evidence-based holistic approaches all under one roof. Since our establishment in 2019, we have expanded our services to Denver, Boulder, and Westminster and underwritten over $400K in pro bono mental health care to the communities we serve.

Discover more about Axis Integrated Mental Health or book an appointment by visiting Axismh.com.

Patients over profits

