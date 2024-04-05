Saskatchewan Students to have 24/7 Online Access to High School Transcripts

CANADA, April 5 - Released on April 5, 2024

High school and Adult 12 student transcripts will be available online beginning in summer 2024, through a partnership with the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC), which owns MyCreds TM . The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to offer this service to students making the process of accessing transcripts more convenient and efficient.

Through MyCreds TM , Saskatchewan high school and Adult 12 students will have secure digital access to their transcripts any time they need them.

"Education is the foundation for developing Saskatchewan's labour force," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Offering this service to make the transcript process more efficient will ultimately help students move forward in their careers and decision making as they plan their career path."

Reducing wait times, paper consumption and costs, MyCredsTM provides an up-to-date digital application that is easily accessible for former and current Saskatchewan students.

Transcripts and micro-credentials are already available through students' MyCreds TM accounts at Saskatchewan's largest post-secondary institutions - the University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina and Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

"MyCreds TM has become a highly valued partner of the Government of Saskatchewan, by giving our learners easy and timely access to their information," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "Projects like these are helping us achieve seamless processes that support students in their life-long learning pathways."

There will be no disruption in service in the move to this new service delivery method. Transcript orders placed through the Ministry of Education will continue to be processed through the Student and Educator Services unit (as in past years) until September 2024. Starting in summer 2024, the transition to MyCreds TM will begin as transcripts move to being available through the new platform.

