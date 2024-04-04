DNR enforcement actions, published 4/4/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Lee County

C&M Hogs LLC

Develop and submit a permanent remedy documenting how the manure containment in the pit and the secondary containment structures will be maintained to ensure no further manure is released from the facility; submit the plan and immediately implement upon approval; and pay a $6,700 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.