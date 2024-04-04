Update on Spring Storm and Eclipse Viewing

Governor Kathy Hochul today provided updated viewing location information for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, and offered additional resources to those who are planning to view the eclipse on Monday. Unsafe winter conditions are expected in the Adirondack backcountry during and after this week’s storm, with upwards of 18 inches of snow in high elevations, as well as mixed precipitation with ice accumulations and high winds. When combined with wet, heavy snow, strong and gusty winds have the potential to down large tree limbs and smaller trees, with power outages already reported. The accumulation of additional snow will add to the four feet of snowpack that currently exists at high elevations today.

“New York State has prepared for and continues to deal with this spring storm, with emergency management crews deployed to locations that have been hit hard,” Governor Hochul said. “I cannot stress enough how being weather-wise helps to ensure everyone in the path of the eclipse can safely enjoy this rare event and I encourage visitors traveling for this experience to plan ahead and arrive early at their destination and to stay late in order to enjoy all of what our state has to offer.”

Following the storm, temperatures are forecast to rise back into the 50s, just in time for Monday’s total solar eclipse. Warmer temperatures will create even more hazardous conditions with rapidly melting snow, ice, and possible avalanche danger in the Adirondacks. Snowmelt will cause rivers and streams to rise to potential flood levels. High water conditions will make fording streams impossible, potentially resulting in hikers being stranded in the interior until waters recede. Hazardous conditions, including extremely muddy trails and the potential of mudslides, should be expected.

While visiting parks and historic sites operated by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, visitors are reminded to stay on designated trails and in designated viewing areas. Pay attention to signage and stay out of areas marked closed to the public as these may present hazardous conditions. Dress appropriately for the weather and plan accordingly when heading out on the trail. Park in designated areas only and be aware of distracted drivers when walking along roads. Drivers should be “pedestrian-aware.” Observe all rules and regulations when visiting a park or historic site. Camping is limited. A reservation is required to stay overnight in a state park. New reservations are no longer available for the nights of April 7 and 8.

Boaters and paddlers should be aware of the dangers of cold water if venturing out this spring for recreation or to view the solar eclipse. OPRHP recommends to boaters and paddlers that the water is still very cold in the first few weeks of spring – and precautions should be taken. If you are going out on a boat that is less than 21' in length, you must wear a lifejacket, regardless of age between November 1 - May 1. More information is available online.

Travelers are encouraged to stay informed throughout the duration of their trip as the weather forecast is subject to change. Visitors should be prepared for high volume traffic, especially on routes surrounding locations in the path of totality.

Agency Activities

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Emergency Operations Centers in Albany, Western New York and the North Country will be activated on Monday morning and remain operational throughout the eclipse event with support from multiple state agencies. Staff from the State Office of Emergency Management will be pre-positioned at multiple locations along the path of totality to monitor and help coordinate emergency response efforts with county authorities and emergency managers.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation will be staffed for 24/7 operations in areas of the state most impacted by the eclipse. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew including plow, drainage, chipper, load and haul, and cut and toss. Variable Message Signs are located across the state highway system to alert motorists of weather and changing traffic conditions.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is closely monitoring the weather forecast ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse. All Thruway Maintenance Sections will be staffed through the weekend leading up to, during and following the eclipse, and will be ready to respond to any weather or traffic related issues with 695 operators and supervisors available statewide. Resources and materials available include large and medium duty plow/dump trucks, small to medium sized excavators, large loaders, rock salt, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures.

Department of Environmental Conservation

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management and Operations staff continue to monitor weather conditions and will be prepared for visitors. DEC-run campgrounds remain closed, including related campground facilities and services, without campground staff on site to safely open or monitor facilities. Warmer temperatures will create even more hazardous conditions with rapidly melting snow, ice, and possible avalanche danger. Snowmelt will cause rivers and streams to rise to potential flood levels. High water conditions will make fording streams impossible, potentially resulting in hikers being stranded in the interior until waters recede. DEC strongly urges visitors to refrain from entering the backcountry throughout the duration of the storm and stay at low elevations to view the eclipse.

Visit DEC’s Winter Hiking Safety webpage (dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hiking/winter-safety) for information, trail conditions, resources, and videos on hiking safely in the Winter. Traveling through snow takes more energy and time than hiking the same distance, especially in freshly fallen snow. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency call 911. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s Park Police and personnel are closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts and will be prepared for heavy visitation. Visitors planning to view the eclipse at a NYS State Park, should download the NYS Parks Explorer App and “favorite” the park they are planning to visit for real time updates.

Department of Public Service

The Department of Public Service facilitated briefings and coordinated preparations with the electric utilities in the path of totality, including National Grid and NYSEG/RG&E. The utilities report they will be prepared for any eclipse-related issues such as congested roadways and will be fully staffed before, during and after the eclipse.

Tips and Resources

Protect your eyes with specialized solar viewing glasses.

Plan on staying in one place for the day due to anticipated traffic volume.

Allow for plenty of extra travel time.

Also remember to gas up your vehicle and pack snacks, water, blankets, and extra clothes in your car – weather this time of year can vary from warm temperatures to cold temperatures with snow!

Do not stop to view the eclipse along the roadway, first responders need to be able to get through if there is an emergency.

Share your trip details with an emergency contact and make sure they have your itinerary, including travel details such as driving route and hotel information.

Online Resources