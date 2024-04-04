RE: Road Closure Us Route 2 North Hero
Roadway is now reopened for travel. Drive Safe.
Us Route 2 in North Hero near 6441 Us Route 2 is closed due to a telephone pole across the road.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.