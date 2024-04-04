Submit Release
RE: Road Closure Us Route 2 North Hero

Roadway is now reopened for travel. Drive Safe.

 

Kai Smith

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

From: Smith, Kai
Sent: Thursday, April 4, 2024 12:13 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure Us Route 2 North Hero

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Us Route 2 in North Hero near 6441 Us Route 2 is closed due to a telephone pole across the road.


This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

